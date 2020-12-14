ESE Entertainment to Present at the LD Micro Conference on Monday December 14th at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTC PINK: ENTEF) (the "Company" or "ESE"), a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports, will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on December 14th at 4 pm ET/1 pm PT in Track 1. Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE, will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Webcasted Presentation

Event: 13thAnnual LD Micro Main Event Date: Monday, December 14, 2020 Time: 4:00pm ET / 1:00 pm PT

Register here: ve.mysequire.com

The format will be a 10-minute presentation followed by a 10-minute Q&A session with a panel of investors and analysts.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, transformed into a prominent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE Entertainment is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include but are not limited to: physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esport team franchise. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

Related Links

https://ese.gg/

