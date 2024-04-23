ESET Adds New Rebates and Benefits to 2024 Partner Connect Program

Robust program ensures U.S. channel partners are positioned for growth in 2024 and beyond

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its updated partner program with new benefits for MSPs, VARs, NSPs and distributor partners. Based on qualitative and quantitative feedback from partners, including third-party surveys, ESET has enhanced the 2024 ESET Partner Connect Program – recently recognized as a CRN 5-Star Partner Program – with new features that help partners to seamlessly onboard, drive new business, increase brand loyalty and reward mutual success.

"We're proud to continue expanding ESET's partner program, which offers rich margins, day-to-day marketing enablement, technical support and a next-gen portfolio of endpoint, threat intelligence and MDR services," said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales at ESET North America. "We worked closely with individual partners, our partner council and third-party advisors to gather unfiltered feedback throughout the last year – ensuring we aligned channel priorities with our investment strategy for the 2024 program. This approach ensures strong, long-term relationships, a growth mindset and commitment to mutual success."

As part of the updated program, ESET has created an annual rebate to incentivize renewals. For gold and silver partners who maintain an 80% renewal rate, they can earn up to 5% back. This program works hand in hand with ESET's popular renewal-as-a-service (RaaS) program that drives renewals and upgrade campaigns for channel partners with limited resources. Targeted for renewals under 100 seats, RaaS enables ESET channel partners to stay focused on larger deals and new business – while reaching their renewal goals.

"ESET offers rich margins, exceptional customer support and technology we can count on to meet our customers' advanced cybersecurity requirements," said James Range, CEO of White Rock Cybersecurity. "We really appreciate how reliable ESET cybersecurity solutions are – utilizing built-in AI plus world-class cybersecurity experts to stay ahead of the world's most persistent threat actors. We are pleased to see their continued investments in the Partner Connect Program and new offerings that drive cybersecurity awareness, brand loyalty and increase customer satisfaction with our end users."

Within the program, ESET offers white glove onboarding, a 90-day comprehensive onboarding and training program that includes in-depth product training and sales certifications for new partners. This 3-month program helps new partners quickly get up and going to become a trusted advisor to their customers – while also ensuring ESET products, services and implementations work optimally from day one. For new MSP partners, this white glove service includes a free two-hour installation appointment with ESET technical experts to ensure ESET PROTECT is configured optimally for the MSP's environment.

Finally, the company is re-launching its North America partner locator tool as a premium resource for ESET gold partners. This feature ensures that businesses can quickly identify and reach out to top ESET channel partners who offer a range of ESET security solutions and services.

"ESET has always been a channel-focused IT security company. From day one, our team is dedicated to working directly with partners to propel their business forward," said Hope McCluskey, Director of Channel Marketing for ESET North America. "These latest updates are focused on enabling partners' ongoing success – from onboarding to sales and delivering year-over-year growth. By aligning our updates with ESET's partner program pillars – offering profitability, predictability and incumbency protection – we feel confident that our partners are positioned to expand their businesses in a fiercely competitive cybersecurity marketplace."

The ESET Partner Connect Program is easy, flexible and profitable for all types of partners – offering a tiered structure that fits the partner's business with stackable margins, and simple training resources. ESET's lucrative margin profile means partners can make up to 40 points, and partners can secure and protect their existing business with incumbency protection.

ESET partners have access to complementary phone, email and live chat support – located locally in San Diego, California. Last year, ESET won SC Media's Best Customer Service award based on its commitment to high-touch, localized customer support across time zones, channels and languages. This includes comprehensive Knowledgebase articles, online user guides and video tutorials that focus on deployment and maintenance, user scenarios, troubleshooting, and the ability to engage directly with company security experts within ESET Security Forum.

To learn more about ESET's partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multi-factor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET