ESET Celebrates Cyber Weekend With 50% Discounts

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As shoppers across the country prepare for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced a special promotion on its world-class digital security solutions. From Thursday, Nov. 24 through Monday, Nov. 28, consumers can take advantage of 50% off ESET's top-rated cybersecurity solutions, including ESET Smart Security Premium, ESET Internet Security and ESET NOD32 Antivirus.

"The holiday season means an increase in online shopping, and that also means bad actors are increasing their efforts to breach insecure systems and fool unwitting consumers with phishing scams and other threats," said Brent McCarty, President at ESET North America. "ESET's multilayered security solutions help protect consumers from these kinds of threats, so we are pleased to offer them at half price during this time of increased internet activity."

Protecting more than 100 million homes around the world, ESET's cutting-edge security products are based on more 30 years of research and are continually updated to address real-time threats. Its solutions include:

Multi-platform protection: Secures all devices, including macOS, Windows and Android, with a single license.

Privacy protection: Prevents unauthorized access to computers and misuse of personal data. Users can safely make online payments or conduct internet banking through ESET's special secure browser.

Anti-theft features: Tracks and locates missing devices to help you find and retrieve them if they get lost or stolen.

Safer connections: Protects webcams and home routers from intruders. Tests passwords and scans smart devices for vulnerabilities.

For more information on ESET's Black Friday/Cyber Monday discounts and award-winning internet security for Windows, macOS and Android, visit www.eset.com/us/cyber-week-2022

