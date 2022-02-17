ESET Earns Spot on G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Security Products

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has been named to G2's 2022 Best Software Awards – Security Products, drawing recognition for ESET PROTECT Advanced, a cloud-based console that provides comprehensive multi-layered protection from ransomware and zero-day threats.

No stranger to the G2 Best Software list, ESET earned its place this year because of its high-performing, easy-to-use solutions, which protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. ESET PROTECT Advanced includes ESET Endpoint Security, ESET Server Security, ESET Full Disk Encryption and ESET Dynamic Threat Defense, ensuring that its customers receive protection against the most malicious and common threats. Its single-pane-of-glass allows for remote management for visibility of threats, users and quarantined items.

"We are thrilled to be designated to G2's Best Software list and receive consistently great scores from G2's reviewers," said Brent McCarty, President, ESET North America. "For thirty years, ESET's expert team of researchers has helped drive innovation against advanced threats and we continually update our solutions as cyber threats evolve. We are committed to research and development and are relentless in our pursuit to keep our customers safe, secure and satisfied."

ESET's recognition by G2 comes on the heels of several other awards recently won by ESET. In the last three months, ESET was recognized as a Top Player in Radicati's 2021 Endpoint Security Market Quadrant; awarded top marks for its business and consumer offerings in two separate AV-Comparatives tests; and was recognized as a Major Player in two IDC MarketScape reports – the Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security Enterprise 2021 Vendor Assessment and the Worldwide Modern Endpoint Security SMB 2021 Vendor Assessment.

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world's best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2's Software Sellers or Software Products "Best Of" lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. With solutions ranging from endpoint and mobile security to encryption, multi-factor authentication and endpoint detection and response, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use products unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an intelligent IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This aim is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET