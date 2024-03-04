ESET Featured on CRN's 2024 Security 100 List: 20 Coolest Endpoint and Managed Security Companies

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named ESET to its ninth annual Security 100 list, which recognizes leading IT security vendors that are committed to working hand in hand with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats. Listed under "The 20 Coolest Endpoint and Managed Security Companies of 2024," ESET is highlighted for its best-in-class threat intelligence services, which combine AI with human expertise to help businesses minimize the attack surface and provide a global view of the threat landscape in real time.

As the issue of security remains a top concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, CRN's Security 100 list serves as a guide for solution providers by highlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with on innovative customer solutions.

"CRN's Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks," said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions."

ESET helps companies to stay one step ahead of known and emerging cyber threats with its AI-native, prevention-first approach. The company's scalable, cloud-first XDR cybersecurity platform, ESET PROTECT, combines next-gen prevention, detection and proactive threat hunting capabilities, and a wide range of security services, including managed detection and response (MDR). These solutions identify and neutralize threats before they can be executed, support business continuity, and reduce the cost of implementation and management.

"ESET is a pioneer in the use of machine learning and AI in our cybersecurity portfolio, and we remain committed to empowering channel partners with an innovative portfolio and new programs that empower their growth," said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for ESET North America. "ESET's partner-centric strategy is informed by our partner council, which comes together on a quarterly basis to collaborate, gather insights and best practices and inform the future of our partner program. As businesses grapple with new regulations, market innovations and threat vectors, our team of local technical experts, customer support, account managers and marketing experts work closely with the partner community to creatively expand their programs and drive leads."

ESET's cybersecurity solutions are supported by a worldwide network of R&D centers, where hundreds of experts and researchers analyze emerging threats and track sophisticated threat group activity. This real-time monitoring and reporting is a value-added component of ESET's partner program—arming the channel with global threat intelligence services, easy-to-digest resources and cybersecurity education tools, and world-class, timely research, which is published on WeLiveSecurity, one of the top cybersecurity blogs. These investments, especially when augmented with ESET's certification and product training programs, enable channel partners to quickly grow their businesses and give their customers a prevention-first advantage in the fight against cybercrime.

As one of the fastest growing cybersecurity segments, MDR poses a tremendous opportunity for ESET's channel partners as a value-added offering to protect businesses from advanced threats and comply with new regulations and cyber insurance requirements. To help channel partners differentiate their solutions and services, ESET recently expanded its managed services portfolio to include ESET MDR. This SMB-targeted offering combines the power of AI with human expertise and comprehensive threat intelligence knowledge to make best-in-class protection easy and effective for SMBs.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

