ESET Global Support Wins 2023 SC Awards in Excellence for Best Customer Service

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce that the company has won a 2023 SC Award in the Excellence Award category for Best Customer Service. The SC Awards program is cybersecurity's most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. This award recognizes ESET for delivering best-in-class customer support and services and exceeding expectations to ensure that organizations are protected against threats launched by today's savvy cybercriminals.

"SC Awards are recognized worldwide by the cybersecurity community, and we are honored to take home the Best Customer Service award this year," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "This award speaks to both the transformation already underway and continued investment in our customer service organization, which has expanded with the vision of providing high-touch, localized customer support across time zones, channels, and languages. We understand that it is our job to provide peace of mind to our customers as their cybersecurity partner, and this award speaks to the commitment and outstanding work being done by our teams locally and around the world."

"This year's SC Award winners reflected our industry in flux," said Tom Spring, SC Media's editorial director at CyberRisk Alliance. "Winners demonstrated uncanny market agility and brought innovative solutions to help their customers stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated adversaries and emerging threats. The innovative strategies and technologies demonstrated by all our SC Award participants truly encapsulated the remarkable innovation within the cybersecurity industry this year."

ESET's Global Support has continued to look for new ways to differentiate and expand its offerings in response to an increasingly complex cybersecurity threat landscape and to help customers to adopt robust cybersecurity postures. The company was recognized based on a range of services, including:

Commitment to local and easily accessible customer support when and where customers need it. The company has 162 worldwide partners who help provide customer service in the time zones and languages required. For example, in the United States , business customers talk to ESET's local customer service team in San Diego, California .

when and where customers need it. The company has 162 worldwide partners who help provide customer service in the time zones and languages required. For example, in , business customers talk to ESET's local customer service team in . Multi-channel support that aligns with customer preferences. ESET provides business customers with complimentary support via phone, email, and live chat. ESET also maintains an online support forum where customers can engage with company experts on trending topics and emerging product issues.

that aligns with customer preferences. ESET provides business customers with complimentary support via phone, email, and live chat. ESET also maintains an online support forum where customers can engage with company experts on trending topics and emerging product issues. Comprehensive documentation , including Knowledgebase articles, FAQ documents within ESET Security Forum, and video tutorials that focus on deployment and maintenance, user scenarios, and troubleshooting. Additionally, online user guides are available for every product and provide installation, configuration, and feature overviews for the ESET product. This is bolstered by localized language resources for ESET's international markets, including French-speaking Canada , Spanish, German, Japan , and more (i.e. 21 languages are available for ESET Protect Cloud, and up to 35 languages are available for Endpoint Antivirus for Windows).

, including Knowledgebase articles, FAQ documents within ESET Security Forum, and video tutorials that focus on deployment and maintenance, user scenarios, and troubleshooting. Additionally, online user guides are available for every product and provide installation, configuration, and feature overviews for the ESET product. This is bolstered by localized language resources for ESET's international markets, including French-speaking , Spanish, German, , and more (i.e. 21 languages are available for ESET Protect Cloud, and up to 35 languages are available for Endpoint Antivirus for Windows). Advanced Professional Services in ESET Services Hub , including ESET PROTECT MDR (Managed Detection and Response), Premium Support, and Security Services.

, including ESET PROTECT MDR (Managed Detection and Response), Premium Support, and Security Services. Broader awareness and educational resources, including a robust Cybersecurity Awareness Training program for employees to address the human element of cybersecurity, and public resources like WeLiveSecurity, one of the top corporate cybersecurity blogs in the world – available in five languages with written and video content.

"The cybersecurity market continues to mature – with companies looking for enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions backed by premium managed services," said McCarty. "Our commitment to best-in-class support sets ESET apart in a fiercely competitive landscape. With ESET PROTECT MDR, organizations can reap the full benefits of Extended Detection & Response (XDR) without having to build an in-house team of digital security experts or add additional resources to their existing team. This allows for advanced capabilities, like triage and investigation, file analysis, incident response, digital forensics, threat monitoring, and even proactive periodic threat hunting - backed by ESET expertise and support teams."

Now in its 26th year, the 2023 SC Awards are highly coveted and draw a continued record of entries each year. The Excellence Awards included 15 categories and opened participation to cybersecurity startups, investors, and financial partners. Hundreds of entries for the Excellence Awards were judged by a world-class panel of independent industry leaders from sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, consulting, and education. Winners are featured on SC Media's website, with a week of editorial coverage that celebrates the innovative technologies and solutions that support the ongoing efforts of the cybersecurity community.

View ESET coverage and the full list of winners here.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.

SOURCE ESET