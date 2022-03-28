ESET Honored by CRN with 5-Star Rating in 2022 Partner Program Guide

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that it has been recognized with a a prestigious 5-star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. The 5-star rating highlights vendors that deliver the best of the best, going above and beyond in their partner programs to help push growth and positive change.

For more than 30 years, ESET has stood out among cybersecurity companies by delivering world class threat analysis and expertise from the company's global research team combined with its cutting-edge technology and cybersecurity products. In 2021, ESET made significant investments in its channel program. The company launched a new partner portal supported by a new global CRM, which provides improved access to content, certifications and real-time customer renewal data that channel partners need to succeed in the 21st century. ESET also equipped partners with a range of new resources and tools to help them move the needle, stand out from competition and improve relationships during the pandemic, when in-person meetings were limited.

"We are pleased to join an elite group of vendors with a CRN 5-Star Rating, which speaks to ESET's ongoing investments in the channel and commitment to delivering longterm value for our partners through incredible margins, renewal rates and incumbency protection," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "We've worked closely with the channel community to protect progress by ensuring that SMBs and enterprises have the latest innovations and resources available to protect themselves, their customers and their partners. This includes advanced, cloud-enabled endpoint detection and response solutions, sandboxing technologies, managed services, and gamified training and awareness solutions that demystify cybersecurity for business owners and IT administrators. We have also invested in scaleable, interactive, condensed and easily digestible resources for businesses that don't have time to invest in longer-form certifications and tools – think 60-second security videos, virtual webinars and phishing derbies that tackle 'need to know' topics like how to avoid spam and phishing and how to select a cybersecurity insurance provider."

CRN's annual Partner Program Guide provides a definitive list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and flexible services through the IT channel. The Partner Program Guide provides the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on their investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. A 5-star rating helps narrow the field to find the best fit, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and providing crucial insight into their strengths.

"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization's partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business."

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

[email protected]

ESET Contact:

Jessica Beffa

[email protected]

720-413-4938

SOURCE ESET