ESET launches all-in-one protection, including VPN, identity protection, and a new look for consumer offering

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its new innovative and streamlined offering for consumers. With more than 30 years on the market, ESET has moved to unify its broadly deployed consumer product portfolio. Specifically, ESET is introducing three brand-new customer-centric subscription tiers, providing both broad and reliable digital life protection via new features, such as Virtual Private Network (VPN), Identity Protection,1 and a Browser Privacy & Security extension. In addition to these latest enhancements, ESET unveiled a refreshed product design, bidding farewell to the Android emblem in a strategic move towards brand unity and to signify continued progress in keeping users protected.

Responding to the increasing demand for an all-in-one solution that offers intuitive use of these new features, ESET is introducing an improved ESET HOME—a comprehensive security management platform. Available across all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS—and includes visibility into home networks and connected smart devices.

"At ESET, we're thrilled to unveil our cutting-edge consumer solutions. It's more than just security—it's a comprehensive portfolio designed to keep our customers safe in today's digital landscape," said Mária Trnková, Chief Marketing Officer at ESET. "Our team has poured their expertise into creating a powerful blend of AI, human insight, and cloud protection, delivering a state-of-the-art defense for consumers against a multitude of cyber threats. With ESET, they're not just protected; they're empowered to explore, connect, and thrive securely."

"Our decision to update the look of our consumer product reflects ESET's dedication to not only keeping users protected, but also providing them with an intuitive and visually appealing experience," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "This move towards brand unity reinforces our commitment to delivering seamless and effective cybersecurity solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of our users."

Complete security management platform

Research among ESET customers shows that the vast majority of ESET HOME users define themselves as home admins, those who take care of their household's digital security. They are tech savvy but don't want to spend much time managing ESET products. To meet customers' needs, ESET has made improvements to ESET HOME. Now, as a complete security management platform, it is a seamless part of the user experience. In this version, managing devices, making online purchases, subscription activation and renewal, downloading or upgrading security solutions, and enabling powerful functionalities like Identity Protection, VPN security, Password Manager, and more, are all a seamless part of existing user flows.

To enhance user experience and simplify the platform's management, ESET has made several interface changes, including the introduction of Overall Protection Status, so users can see the level of protection for their households in one view. This combines both the validity status of a user's licenses and the security status of devices connected to the account in three categories: Protected, Attention Required, and Security Alert.

These changes aim to provide customers with cutting-edge protection, while minimal interaction is needed to set up the product. At the same time, this new ecosystem provides meaningful options and functionality for proactive users who want to control and customize it. ESET HOME is an easy-to-use web portal and mobile app available for both iOS and Android.

Explore new subscription tiers and their features

Also introduced with this launch are three subscription tiers for this new ecosystem—ESET HOME Security Essential, ESET HOME Security Premium, and ESET HOME Security Ultimate. Subscription tiers provide all-in-one protection, from the entry level of protection up to the ultimate level, covering the complex needs of individuals and their households for digital life privacy and security. ESET HOME Security subscriptions are available on all major operating systems—Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

ESET HOME Security Essential is an entry-level subscription tier with protection features, including improved modern endpoint security and multilayered real-time protection, as well as additional tools that further enhance the user's ability to protect against various threats. Included are the Safe Banking and Safe Browsing features, designed to protect users' sensitive data, and Network Inspector, a diagnostic tool providing information on the security of the user's router and display of devices connected to the network. Newly developed browser extensions provide enhancement of the Browser Privacy & Security feature. This includes cleanup tools, such as Browser Cleanup, which cleans cookies, history, and much more from the browser, regularly or on demand.

The middle tier, ESET HOME Security Premium, extends the feature set further by adding other security functionalities, such as a Password Manager, which protects and stores users' passwords and personal data. This includes an automatic and accurate form-filling feature, saving users time when filling out web forms. Secure Data functionality boosts their privacy and security with powerful encryption of files and removable media, preventing data theft in the event of USB or laptop loss, and ensuring secure collaboration and data sharing. ESET HOME Security Premium offers the ESET LiveGuard tool, cloud-based protection specifically designed to mitigate never-before-seen threats.

ESET HOME Security Ultimate is the most advanced subscription tier; it seamlessly provides complex all-in-one protection and introduces brand-new ESET features: Identity Protection and VPN. These features are also complemented by the browser extension functionality (Browser Privacy & Security), to ensure that the user's browsing is protected. Additionally, Metadata Cleanup removes metadata from uploaded pictures to the browsers on Windows. Website Settings Review allows users to easily review and change permissions granted to websites.

Enhancing online security: Introducing VPN, Identity Protection feature

With the new offering, ESET introduces two groundbreaking features aimed at bolstering online security and privacy—VPN and Identity Protection.

VPN functionality offers users a confidential internet experience by establishing a private network connection guaranteeing protection while using public Wi-Fi, and enforcing a strict no-logs policy to make it more difficult to track. It encrypts users' online activities and enables unlimited bandwidth access to geo-restricted content, including unrestricted and private access to websites in more than 60 countries worldwide. Thanks to this feature, users can securely access their home countries' TV shows and movies while traveling or enjoy their favorite streaming services from different parts of the world. Even more features are available on the VPN service running on desktop, including DNS leak protection, MAC spoofing, proxy gateway for other devices, firewall, and split tunneling.

The new Identity Protection feature actively scans for compromised user identities and monitors user-input data, cross-referencing it against known online data leaks on the dark web. Users enter their data, such as email accounts, or IDs that they want to check. When a match is made, the user is immediately notified, enabling swift action against potential misuse of their personal information.

To be even more effective, the ESET solution for identity protection also includes Credit Report Monitoring, which constantly monitors users' credit files to look for key changes such as the opening of new accounts, credit inquiries, exceeding credit limits or missed payments. Smart SSN (Social Security number) Tracker intelligently alerts users if there's an unfamiliar name, alias or address associated with their SSN, which could be an indication of fraud. Social Media Identity Monitoring provides a suite of services that notifies users if their Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram accounts exhibit inappropriate activity or posts that could be perceived as violent, are using profanity or could be categorized as cyberbullying or discriminatory. Additionally, Identity Theft insurance up to $1 mil., and the on-call identity restoration service are also parts of the offering.

All new features reflect customer demand for elevated data and identity protection, as evidenced by the findings of recent surveys, notably the 2022 Consumer Digital Life Protection Survey. And this demand isn't surprising. When it comes to identity theft, the number of reported cases in the US rapidly increased from around 16,000 in 2018 to more than 51,000 in 2021, according to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Despite these numbers decreasing with the end of the COVID pandemic, identity theft still remains among the top 10 cyber threats, by victim count. Moreover, the 2022 Trends in Identity Report shows that around half of misused accounts are financial, with total losses reported to IC3 in 2022 reaching almost $190 million.

By adding VPN and Identity Protection on iOS, ESET is strengthening its presence on this platform, where Password Manager and ESET HOME are already established.

Device-tailored security solutions

ESET HOME Security takes device protection to a new level by seamlessly integrating a suite of standalone device protection solutions tailored to meet customers' security needs. This includes ESET NOD32 Antivirus, ESET Mobile Security for Android, Parental Control for Android, and ESET Smart TV Security.

More information about the new consumer offering and subscription tiers can be found here.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (Twitter).

1 The Identity Protection functionality initially rolls out in the USA with plans for a global market release in early 2024.

