ESET Launches New Managed Detection and Response (MDR) Service for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)

News provided by

ESET

17 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • ESET launches new 24/7 SMB-focused MDR service.
  • The new ESET MDR service provides threat monitoring, detection and hunting, incident response, and robust detection and response capabilities.
  • Available in select countries as an add-on to ESET PROTECT Enterprise and ESET PROTECT Elite.

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, has announced the launch of ESET MDR, an innovative solution aimed at addressing the evolving cybersecurity challenges faced by SMBs. This new offering expands on ESET's Detection & Response Ultimate service for enterprises, enabling SMBs to immediately respond to incidents, enhance their security postures, reduce false positives and fortify their threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities.

ESET MDR combines AI-powered automation with human expertise and comprehensive threat intelligence knowledge for unmatched threat detection and incident response. Access to 24/7/365 security services ensures a bridge for expertise gaps and relieves pressure on internal security teams, allowing SMBs to focus on strategic initiatives — all while facilitating regulatory compliance, helping businesses achieve key cyber controls necessary for insurability.

"Dynamic — that is what the threat landscape is. It's one where adversaries increasingly target SMBs, who are in many cases defenseless due to their lack of expertise, capacity, or both — often they are simply busy doing "their day jobs." ESET, a long-standing expert in cybersecurity with an exceptionally strong position among SMBs and more than 500 000 SMB customers, sees tremendous potential in offering an affordable, scalable service. Our approach significantly reduces the risk of SMBs falling victim to ransomware attacks and other forms of security incidents and can help them meet various compliance regulations. Launching ESET MDR for SMBs represents a simple upgrade path for existing customers of our ESET PROTECT Platform, integrating all of our security modules with a 24/7 MDR service, one powered by our long-lasting threat intelligence expertise," said Michal Jankech, vice president of the SMB and MSP segment at ESET.

Delivered through the ESET PROTECT Platform and the ESET XDR offering, the ESET MDR service is crafted to promptly investigate and disrupt malicious activities and thwart adversaries. The service is tailored to meet the challenges of hybrid work environments by conducting threat hunting, monitoring, and response, enforcing robust cybersecurity measures that address SMB customers' needs.

ESET MDR can quickly detect and respond to threats within a 20-minute time frame. To do so, ESET uses its own innovative cybersecurity technologies to collect unique data, particularly from regions under attack from sophisticated cyber-criminal groups. To ensure effective threat defense, customers also have access to a library of predefined patterns and the ability to create custom rules patterns, which trigger appropriate actions in response to both specific detections and suspicious behaviors, executables, and processes.

This new offering expands on ESET's Detection & Response Ultimate offering, an enterprise-grade solution that provides complete cyber risk management, robust threat hunting, and world-class ESET expertise on call, available 24/7. With ESET's premium Detection & Response Ultimate service, businesses get an

Enterprise-level SOC, off the shelf, and tailored assistance like Digital Forensic Incident Response (DFIR) and dedicated response leads for the ultimate security coverage.

The ESET MDR service will be available in selected countries as an add-on or stand-alone offering, packaged with ESET PROTECT Enterprise and ESET PROTECT Elite. For more detailed information about ESET's MDR solutions for SMBs and enterprises, visit here.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter (X).

SOURCE ESET

Also from this source

ESET Launches Marketing as a Service to Accelerate Channel Partner Growth

ESET, a global leader in digital security, today launched Marketing as a Service (MaaS), an innovative new addition to its Partner Program. The...

ESET launches all-in-one protection, including VPN, identity protection, and a new look for consumer offering

ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its new innovative and streamlined offering for consumers. With more than 30...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.