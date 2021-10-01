ESET Launches Partner Phishing Derby for Channel to Ensure Best Cybersecurity Practices

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced an interactive phishing derby for its channel partners to help raise awareness of the importance of cyber hygiene. The phishing derby is designed to test phishing aptitude and is an extension of ESET's Cybersecurity Awareness Training (ECAT), an online offering designed to educate the workforce on how to recognize phishing, avoid scams and understand internet best practices. The derby coincides with Cybersecurity Awareness Month (CSAM), kicking off Monday, October 4 and will continue until the end of the year.

"People are the weakest link when it comes to cybersecurity exposure. Offering regular assessment programs for employees, such as the phishing derby, are critical to organizational security," said Hope McCluskey, director of partner marketing for ESET North America. "We believe collaborating with our channel partners is the best way to educate their customers on basic cyber hygiene practices and enable them to spot suspicious activity and potential threats before an attack occurs."

The derby allows partners to customize the game before sending it out to existing and potential customers, and the end of the game offers customers access to additional cybersecurity resources, trials, demos, and trainings, making it a great tool for partners to strengthen relationships with end users. ECAT customers can also conduct unlimited phishing simulations throughout the year to ensure their employees are vigilant in screening for attacks. Those that "fail" a test by clicking on a link or attachment can be auto enrolled in a mini course to learn how to spot red flags and avoid an actual phishing email. ESET expects the partner phishing derby to continue to add to this success, with ECAT already selling over 30,000 seats, most coming from SMBs, and over 60 ESET partners already taking advantage of the free ECAT offering.

The program is also available to ESET's larger national partners – including CDW, Insight, and Connection, which can be big targets for ransomware attacks – who can test their employees' phishing aptitude, help employees recognize cyber threats and protect their organizations from bad actors. Employees will compete in teams for the highest score and top teams will win monthly prizes.

ESET is constantly updating its Cybersecurity Awareness Training materials and the partner phishing derby is just one example of ESET's commitment to protecting end users from the growing threat landscape. In support of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, ESET is offering a range of customer promotions and partner incentives such as a free version of ECAT for partners. ESET is also offering dedicated partner webinars on the importance of cyber awareness, such as the upcoming"How to Catch a Phish" on October 20.

