ESET Partners with Patriot Growth Insurance Services to Offer Best-in-Class Cyber Insurance to Companies Across the US

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has partnered with Patriot Growth Insurance Services (Patriot), one of the largest US insurance services firms specializing in cyber insurance, to close the gap between cyber insurance requirements and applicants' cybersecurity technology and processes. The newly launched platform allows ESET and Patriot to proactively assess companies' security postures so they know what they should do to qualify for cyber insurance coverage before applying.

"As cyber insurance specialists, we at Patriot are pleased to endorse ESET's market-leading cybersecurity solutions to safeguard our clients' businesses and ensure they can get the coverage they require to defend against advanced threats and unforeseen incidents," said Jason Bowie, Cyber Practice Lead, Patriot Growth Insurance Services. "Through this innovative joint platform, applicants meet with the right insurance and security experts to quickly guide them through the process of securing coverage while gaining access to highly competitive pricing upfront on our respective solutions. It's about connecting the right dots for each client."

The ESET/Patriot joint solution covers a client's complete resource requirements from cyber insurance to cybersecurity controls and on to assessment, including an option for fully managed Extended Detection and Response with ESET PROTECT MDR. By combining cyber risk and insurance assessments with competitive products and services across the spectrum, ESET and Patriot are solving the longstanding problem of how to bring the right cybersecurity expertise directly into the insurance discussion.

"We are proud to partner with one of the country's leading cyber insurance firms in offering world-class solutions that help companies to stay ahead of bad actors and zero-day attacks, while also ensuring they aren't declined when seeking insurance," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "When businesses choose ESET, they are benefitting from 30 years of cutting-edge malware identification and incident response expertise developed from our work on the frontlines protecting millions of customers and thousands of companies around the world. This partnership marks a tremendous step forward for ESET in the cyber insurance marketplace – delivering unbeatable business value and guidance for our mutual customers."

ESET offers award-winning multi-layered solutions to help businesses of all sizes prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. Recently launched, ESET PROTECT Elite delivers enterprise-grade XDR for maximum visibility and threat-hunting capabilities. The comprehensive offering combines multi-layered endpoint protection with multi-factor authentication, vulnerability and patch management, server security, advanced threat defense, full disk encryption, mail security and cloud application protection. ESET protects against ransomware and zero-day threats by pairing human expertise with proprietary cloud-based sandboxing to provide a powerful, isolated test environment. For organizations that struggle with security resources and require full-time threat monitoring and threat hunting – including digital forensics, root cause analysis, and remediation advice – ESET PROTECT Elite is available as part of the company's world-class ESET PROTECT MDR solution.

To learn more about the ESET and Patriot Growth Insurance Services partnership, as well as take ESET's free cyber risk insurance readiness assessment, visit https://www.eset.com/us/business/patriot-cyber-practice/

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property & casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With over 1,700 employees operating in 132 offices across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

