ESET Receives Six Best-Of Cybersecurity Awards from Expert Insights

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that it has been awarded Expert Insights' Fall 2022 "Best-Of" awards for six of its security solutions.

"ESET's hundreds of experts and researchers at our 13 R&D centers around the world help us anticipate new threats, giving us the tools we need to make sure our solutions are the best in the business," said Brent McCarty, president of ESET North America. "Expert Insights' awards are a great validation of our best-in-class solutions. I am proud of the work that our teams do around the world to protect organizations, businesses and consumers from never-before-seen threats and increasingly sophisticated bad actors."

Expert Insights' Best-Of Awards recognize exceptional cybersecurity providers across multiple categories including cloud software, security, and storage, highlighting up to 11 notable vendors in each category. The Best-Of award winners are carefully chosen by Expert Insights' inhouse team of editors, based on extensive research into each solution's merits for its performance and functionality, customer reviews and how they compare to other vendors in the market. ESET was awarded the following:

Best-Of Endpoint Security

Best-Of Endpoint Detection And Response

Best-Of Managed Detection And Response

Best-Of Security Awareness Training

Best-Of Phishing Simulation

Best-Of Multi-Factor Authentication

ESET's security solutions were recognized for their high level of protection, based on more than 30 years of research, focus on building a safer technology environment through education, and software design that combines endpoint-based and cloud-augmented technologies to protect all users.

