ESET Webinar Explores Strategies for Ransomware Resilience with Software-Hardware Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar, "Strategic Cybersecurity: Ransomware Resilience with Software-Hardware Solutions," taking place January 25, 2024 at 10:00am PST. Presented by ESET Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe and Senior Architect at Intel Rahul Ghosh, the webinar will look at how the landscape of ransomware attacks is evolving, and why is it important to strengthen the groundbreaking collaboration between software and hardware cybersecurity solutions.

"In an era of evolving cyber threats, understanding the synergy between software and hardware solutions is paramount," said Anscombe. "Our webinar on January 25 will unravel the intricate web of evolving ransomware attacks, and how a multi-layered approach to security helps to protect against advanced threats. Join us as we explore the pivotal relationship between software and hardware, empowering IT decisionmakers to proactively face the dynamic threatscape and fortify their cybersecurity strategies."

Strategic Cybersecurity: Ransomware Resilience with Software-Hardware Solutions

What you will learn: Explore critical aspects of ransomware, threat sophistication, and the impact of hardware-assisted security solutions. Hear about:

The current state of the threat landscape

Evolution of threat detection and prevention

Strengthening security solutions with a unified hardware-software strategy

Date: Thursday, January 25, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM PST/ 1:00 PM EST

About the webinar hosts:

Tony Anscombe is the global security evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and Internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

Rahul Ghosh is a Senior Architect in the Platform Security Division of Intel Corp. He has more than 10 years of experience as a security architect and 20+ as a SW developer+architect in multiple areas of trusted computing. He has designed and led teams in deploying security products in identity, E2E authentication, secure biometrics and runtime threat detection. Currently, Ghosh is the Lead Architect for Intel® Threat Detection Technology.

Save your seat: To register for this webinar, visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/1718/602562?utm_source=brighttalk-sharing&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=linkshare.

To find out more about how ESET and Intel work together to help keep small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) safe, visit https://www.eset.com/us/eset-and-intel-keep-smbs-safe/.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter (X) .

