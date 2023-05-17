ESET Webinar Looks at Company Secrets Remaining on Used Corporate Devices, Best Practices for Disposal

News provided by

ESET

17 May, 2023, 10:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar "We (Could Have) Cracked Open the Network for Under $100," taking place Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET. Presented by Specialized Security Researcher Cameron Camp and ESET Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe, the webinar will delve into new ESET research that examines corporate routers sold on the secondary market and provide evidence that many companies are not following sufficient security protocols and processes for decommissioning hardware, making critical data from past owners accessible and open to abuse.

Presented at RSA 2023, ESET researchers found that a majority of the devices acquired contained a digital blueprint of the company involved, including, but not limited to, core networking information, application data, corporate credentials, and information about partners, vendors, and customers. Attendees to this webinar will learn about the impact on an organization, including the possible risk of data breaches that extend to partners and customers, and best practices for device sanitization. 

"There are well-documented processes for proper decommissioning of hardware, and this research shows that many companies are not following them rigorously when preparing devices for the secondary hardware market," said Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist at ESET. "We would expect medium-sized to enterprise companies to have a strict set of security initiatives to decommission devices, but we found the opposite. We urge organizations involved in device disposal, data destruction, and reselling of devices to take a hard look at their processes and ensure they are in compliance with the latest NIST standards for media sanitization."

Save your Seat! To register for this webinar, visit https://notify.eset.com/decommissioned-hardware-threats/?partnerref=pr 

About the Webinar Hosts: 
Cameron Camp is a specialized security researcher for ESET, with over 20 years of security experience all the way up the stack, from embedded devices, Internet of Things, and medical devices, to industrial control system (ICS) systems for the power grid and the networks and servers to tie them all together. He has spoken on Capitol Hill, at the National Press Club, and numerous times to legislators, as well as being quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, and a host of other top-tier publications. He has been on numerous broadcast news outlets and has spoken at numerous events globally.

Tony Anscombe is the Global Security Evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established Author, Blogger and Speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and Internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebook, and Twitter.

SOURCE ESET

Also from this source

CRN Honors Hope McCluskey of ESET on the 2023 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

ESET Presents New Research into Corporate Network Vulnerabilities at RSA 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.