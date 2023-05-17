ESET Webinar Looks at Company Secrets Remaining on Used Corporate Devices, Best Practices for Disposal

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar "We (Could Have) Cracked Open the Network for Under $100," taking place Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT, 1:00 PM ET. Presented by Specialized Security Researcher Cameron Camp and ESET Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe, the webinar will delve into new ESET research that examines corporate routers sold on the secondary market and provide evidence that many companies are not following sufficient security protocols and processes for decommissioning hardware, making critical data from past owners accessible and open to abuse.

Presented at RSA 2023, ESET researchers found that a majority of the devices acquired contained a digital blueprint of the company involved, including, but not limited to, core networking information, application data, corporate credentials, and information about partners, vendors, and customers. Attendees to this webinar will learn about the impact on an organization, including the possible risk of data breaches that extend to partners and customers, and best practices for device sanitization.

"There are well-documented processes for proper decommissioning of hardware, and this research shows that many companies are not following them rigorously when preparing devices for the secondary hardware market," said Tony Anscombe, chief security evangelist at ESET. "We would expect medium-sized to enterprise companies to have a strict set of security initiatives to decommission devices, but we found the opposite. We urge organizations involved in device disposal, data destruction, and reselling of devices to take a hard look at their processes and ensure they are in compliance with the latest NIST standards for media sanitization."

To register for this webinar, visit https://notify.eset.com/decommissioned-hardware-threats/?partnerref=pr

About the Webinar Hosts:

Cameron Camp is a specialized security researcher for ESET, with over 20 years of security experience all the way up the stack, from embedded devices, Internet of Things, and medical devices, to industrial control system (ICS) systems for the power grid and the networks and servers to tie them all together. He has spoken on Capitol Hill, at the National Press Club, and numerous times to legislators, as well as being quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Associated Press, Reuters, and a host of other top-tier publications. He has been on numerous broadcast news outlets and has spoken at numerous events globally.

Tony Anscombe is the Global Security Evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established Author, Blogger and Speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and Internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

