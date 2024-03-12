ESET Webinar Outlines How to Outsmart Cybercrime with MDR

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced its upcoming webinar, "Outsmart Cybercrime: Protection Optimized with MDR," taking place March 14, 2024 at 10:00am PST. Presented by ESET Chief Security Evangelist Tony Anscombe alongside Security Monitoring Analyst James Rodewald and Field Sales Engineer Jorge Andino Jr., the webinar will shed light on the efficacy of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) in enhancing organizational security posture and incident response. Together they will delve into the complexities of combatting emerging threats, such as multi-extortion ransomware, through the utilization of MDR services.

"As cyber threats continue to evolve and the shortage of cybersecurity professionals persists, organizations are increasingly turning to MDR services to bolster their security defenses, reduce false positives and fortify their threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities," said Tony Anscombe. "We're excited to explore the critical role of MDR on this webinar – which serves as the first step of a multi-layered security posture focused on addressing threats even before they transform into incidents."

Outsmart Cybercrime: Protection Optimized with MDR

Key topics to be covered in the webinar include:

Strategies for combating new threats like multi-extortion ransomware with MDR

Leveraging AI-powered threat detection and response, with human expertise, to preemptively thwart ransomware attacks

The importance of adopting a prevention-first, holistic cybersecurity strategy to fortify organizational defenses

Date: Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM PST

About the webinar hosts:

Tony Anscombe is the Chief Security Evangelist for ESET. With over 20 years of security industry experience, Anscombe is an established author, blogger and speaker on the current threat landscape, security technologies and products, data protection, privacy and trust, and Internet safety. His speaking portfolio includes industry conferences RSA, CTIA, MEF, Gartner Risk and Security, and the Child Internet Safety Summit (CIS). He is regularly quoted in security, technology and business media, including BBC, the Guardian, the New York Times, and USA Today, with broadcast appearances on Bloomberg, BBC, CTV, KRON and CBS.

Since 2010, James Rodewald has held a variety of technical leadership roles at ESET. He started at the company in Business Support and quickly rose to Malware Removal Support Supervisor and Security Services Team Lead. Today, he is a Security Monitoring Analyst for ESET focusing on endpoint detection and response (EDR) research and development and analysis of modern threats for ESET's Business and Enterprise customers.

Jorge Andino Jr. is an ESET sales engineer with over a decade of experience in physical and digital security. Andino works closely with end users, IT administrators, engineers and the channel, having conducted thousands of security assessments, product demos, and presentations during his career. He is a U.S. military veteran who specialized in cybersecurity, electronic security, and software as a service (SaaS) in his previous roles at DITEK and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Save your seat: To register for this webinar, visit https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/1718/606348?utm_source=brighttalk-sharing&utm_medium=web&utm_campaign=linkshare

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption.

