ESET's Cameron Tousley Recognized as One of CRN's 100 People You Don't Know But Should for 2023

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named Cameron Tousley, director of MSP Channels at ESET North America, as one of the IT channel's 100 People You Don't Know But Should for 2023. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft and maintain the channel, sales and marketing programs and processes their company's partners need to succeed.

"Through his tenure at ESET, Cameron has cemented himself as a trusted advisor and go-to resource for the partner community," said Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for ESET North America. "He has helped to grow our MSP business by providing a steady hand for partners – ensuring they have the resources, intelligence and solutions required to take on tomorrow's threats and market opportunities. Cameron undoubtedly deserves this recognition from CRN. He exemplifies the passion and dedication of the ESET channel team, and the work done behind the scenes to ensure our partners and their customers are protected and set up for mutual success."

Nathan Ware, Rain Networks' CEO and CTO, said, "Cameron has been an incredible resource for Rain Networks. We've worked with him for over a decade and he's piloted us through the various ups and downs in the industry. There's just nobody better at understanding how all the pieces fit together so that the MSP gets a great product with the right cost structure. This industry is always about managing a delicate balance and Cameron knows how to do it correctly."

Tousley joined ESET North America in 2007 and has spent 16 years supporting the company's partner community in a variety of channel sales leadership roles. Since 2015, he has worked closely with managed service providers – arming them with programs, support, know-how and advanced cybersecurity solutions that enable them to grow security revenue across customer segments.

"I am humbled to be listed by CRN in their 100 People You Don't Know But Should for 2023 list," said Tousley. "I have dedicated my career to understanding and serving the MSP community. The rapid growth trajectory of the MSP market will continue to represent a huge opportunity for ESET as a trusted security partner. Working with this segment is every bit as exciting today as when I first started, and I have been honored to play a role in our partners' success."

Since 2014, ESET has protected MSP partners around the world with its dedicated MSP program. Optimized for MSPs, ESET ensures partners have the tailored solutions they need to improve profits and productivity, minimize daily operations and expand deeper into the security market. With plugins that support major RMM and PSA players, ESET is known for its flexible, self-service, zero-commitment billing model that allows MSP partners to 'pay as they go' monthly and for the subscriptions they actually need.

"We are excited to recognize the truly talented group of individuals making smart and strategic decisions every day, behind the scenes," says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Thank you to the 100 People You Don't Know But Should, for your indispensable contributions across the channel community."

ESET's advanced cybersecurity solutions are supported by real-time intelligence from hundreds of experts and researchers in 13 R&D centers globally, who analyze emerging threats and track sophisticated threat group activity. The result is a superior security platform that provides real-time intelligence and threat monitoring to protect customers of all verticals and sizes, from small businesses to enterprises. To learn more about how to partner with ESET, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

The 100 People You Don't Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

