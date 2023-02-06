ESET's Ryan Grant Named a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

NORAM Sales VP has helped transform ESET's channel business since taking the role in fall 2021

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for North America, on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. Ryan Grant joined ESET North America as Vice President of Sales in October 2021 to help transform its channel business to ensure partners have what they need to capture new opportunities and protect against an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape. In this role, Grant manages the company's U.S. sales team, including enterprise, managed service providers (MSPs), mid-tier and large resellers, distributors, and eTail.

"I'm pleased to accept this award, which recognizes the work done across the team in 2022 to reenvision and transform our channel business for the future," said Grant. "When I came on board, I saw an immediate opportunity to change the way ESET supported its channel partners and their end customers – building a channel-first organization. We put in place a new business unit structure that provides customized go-to-market services, technical enablement, sales and marketing support for our national service provider, VAR, MSP, enterprise, and distribution customers. We also expanded our partner program and made important enhancements in tools and people to help the business to scale to new heights and create the best experience possible for our partners moving forward."

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. For 30 years, ESET has helped governments, channel companies and businesses stay protected from the world's most advanced cybersecurity threats through a full suite of advanced security solutions. In 2022, ESET expanded its ESET PROTECT platform to include new cloud-based XDR, MDR and EDR solutions – including a range of enhancements for businesses, enterprises and MSPs. Other campaigns instituted by Grant include the competitive buyout program and expanding ESET's renewal-as-a-service offering to enable channel partners to stay focused on new business.

"Once again, this year's list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers."

"We are proud that CRN has honored Ryan for his exceptional efforts to further focus the company on our partners and provide innovative new programs that help expand sales," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "The cybersecurity environment is complex, and the process of managing security has become overwhelming for our end customers. Our channel partners play a key role in serving our customers, underlining the importance of strong channel leadership and a profitable partner program, which differentiates through incumbency protection and renewals-as-a-service for partners. Under Ryan's leadership, we will continue investing in new programs to ensure our partners have rich margins and products backed by decades of innovation, reliability, global research and best-in-class, local customer support."

Grant has extensive experience leading large channel teams skilled at lead generation, reseller recruitment, sales, business development, partner programs, channel marketing, product merchandising and pricing strategies. Grant joined ESET from Ingram Micro, where he spent more than two decades leading the VMware, Dell, and Integrated Solutions business units. In his most recent role, Grant served as vice president, advance solutions, with responsibility for more than $2 billion in annual revenue and oversight of 125 associates focused on sales, vendor management, marketing and purchasing.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about ESET's partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

