ESET's Ryan Grant Named a CRN Channel Chief for Second Year in a Row

05 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

NORAM Sales VP continues to enhance ESET's channel programs to help partners grow, capture new leads, and capitalize on new market opportunities 

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESET, a global leader in digital security, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Ryan Grant, Vice President of Sales for ESET North America, on its 2024 Channel Chiefs list. This list showcases the top IT channel vendor and distribution executives whose exceptional leadership and influence are driving innovation and growth in the IT channel industry, setting the channel agenda for their companies, and enabling sustained success for their partners. Mr. Grant also made the Channel Chiefs list in 2023.

As Vice President of Sales for ESET North America since October 2021, Grant oversees ESET's U.S. sales team, including enterprise, distribution, managed service provider (MSP), national service provider (NSP), value added reseller (VAR), and retailer segments. In this role, he has continued to transform and align ESET's channel business with partner needs—ensuring that ESET's partners stay relevant with end customers and build the right in-house competencies as new AI, cloud, container, and other technology innovations disrupt their markets.

"I'm very pleased to once again accept this award, which recognizes ESET's ongoing investments in our channel partners that enable them to stay ahead of the cybersecurity market, adjust to new cybersecurity insurance and regulation requirements, and go after bigger deals," said Grant. "ESET makes it easy to stay one step ahead of known and emerging cyber threats with our AI-native, prevention-first approach. As a channel first company, we work closely with our partners to ensure they are able to scale and address new market opportunities with a range of value-added services, including threat intelligence, managed services and employee awareness, which are required for modern prevention, detection and response."

The 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by CRN's editorial staff based on their track record of strategic innovation and commitment to the channel community. Under Grant's leadership, ESET has continued to align and grow its North America team to provide customized go-to-market services, technical enablement and marketing support that drives growth for national service providers, VARs, MSPs, enterprise and distribution. The company offers a robust Marketing Development Fund (MDF) and a range of innovative programs that help channel partners to ramp up sales, secure leads and expand their cybersecurity expertise. This includes the recent launch of Marketing as a Service (MaaS), a tailor-made offering that delivers full funnel marketing campaigns focused on driving leads, nurturing existing relationships and improving brand awareness. 

"These channel evangelists are dedicated to supporting solution providers and achieving growth by implementing robust partner programs and unique business strategies," said Jennifer Follett, VP, US Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "Their efforts are instrumental in helping partners bring essential solutions to market. The Channel Company is pleased to acknowledge these prominent channel leaders and looks forward to chronicling their achievements throughout the year."

"ESET is proud that CRN once again honors Ryan for his unwavering efforts to support North America channel partners with best-in-class support and services," said Brent McCarty, President of ESET North America. "With threat actors becoming more sophisticated and capitalizing on generative AI tools, it's never been more important that our channel partners invest in a comprehensive security portfolio that minimizes the attack surface for their business customers. Our unique prevention-first approach sets ESET apart by combining the power of AI and human expertise – led by an extensive R&D network with industry-acclaimed researchers."

For 30-plus years, ESET has helped governments, channel companies and businesses stay protected from the world's most advanced cybersecurity threats through a full suite of advanced security solutions. ESET PROTECT is a scalable, cloud-first XDR cybersecurity platform that combines next-gen prevention, detection, and proactive threat hunting capabilities, and a wide range of security services including managed detection and response.

With MDR continuing to drive growth in the cybersecurity market, ESET recently expanded its managed services portfolio to include ESET MDR, a right-sized offering for SMBs. ESET MDR combines AI-powered automation with human expertise and comprehensive threat intelligence knowledge to enable SMBs to immediately respond to incidents, enhance their security postures, reduce false positives and fortify their threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities. ESET's Detection & Response Ultimate is an enterprise-grade MDR solution that provides complete cyber risk management, robust threat hunting, and world-class ESET expertise on call, available 24/7. With this premium offering, businesses get an enterprise-level SOC off the shelf, tailored assistance that includes Digital Forensic Incident Response (DFIR) and dedicated response leads.

CRN's 2024 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about ESET's partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/.

About ESET

For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET's high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET's R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedInFacebook, and X (Twitter).

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com   

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

© 2024. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved. 

SOURCE ESET

