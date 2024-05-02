ESGFIRE comments on Replenish Nutrients 2023 financials

MALMÖ, Sweden, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Company: Replenish Nutrients (formerly known as Earthrenew)

Listings: CSE Canada , Frankfurt and US OTC

Tickers: ERTH / VVIVF / WIMN

Market cap at time of publication: $ 9.22MCAD

Stock price at time of publication: $ 0.065 CAD

Business: Regenerative agriculture

Website: https://replenishnutrients.com/

ESGFIRE comment:

One of our largest portfolio holding Replenish Nutrients this week reported their annual financial statement for 2023. Reading between the lines we interpret that management is working on some form of improvement on their Beiseker plant in order to significantly improve their cashflow of operations.

The following qoute supports our theory "Subsequent to year end, the Company has already produced and sold the same amount of granulated fertilizer compared to all of 2023. While the Company expects to increase granulated production significantly in 2024, it expects most of this increase to be in the back half of the year from additional upgrades being made at the Beiseker facility in mid-2024."

Another positive qoute we find worth highlighting is the following:

"Upon completion of the Beiseker facility upgrade in mid-2024, which will increase granulated fertilizer production, the Company expects to be well positioned to unlock the significant financial value in its commercial, operational, and product development investments in the midst of a macro economic environment investing billions of dollars in sustainable agriculture."

Overall we think this is a stable financial report with an interesting twist for the beiseker plant upgrade which we hope to learn more about soon.

ESGFIRE is expecting to release a comprehensive analysis of Replenish Nutrients in the near future.

The full press release can be found here:

https://replenishnutrients.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2023.12.31.MDA_.FINAL_.pdf

Replenish Nutrients is one of the largest position of the ESGFIRE portfolio and we remain positive of the company's future development.

About ESGFIRE

ESGFIRE is an investment company and research firm that focuses on ESG companies with either an environmentally friendly service or product. ESGFIRE has a performance record of over 1000 % returns since 2018.

Contact details

Website: www.esgfire.com

Group CEO: Filip Erhardt

Email: [email protected]

Telephone:+46701609605

Legal Disclaimer

This post is based upon reliable sources, namely regulated press releases from the company, as referred to above. Nevertheless, this post may contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors, or other non-factual information. If that is the case, this is continuously stated above. Furthermore, any projections, forecasts, or similar are explicitly stated as such.

The author holds shares and/or other securities of these companies and the relevant companies may or may not have paid the author for content posted on this website. This may impact the content on the website. Because of the above, ESGFire urges the visitors to always analyze all the posts critically in an objective manner, e.g., concerning the reliability of the relevant source and of what constitutes the authors' personal interpretations. The visitor is hereby reminded that the post does, as set forth in the Post, contain interpretations, estimates, or opinions of the authors. This post was written by Filip Erhardt, at ESGFIRE, published on May 2nd, 2024.

Investing in stocks is combined with certain risks and it is possible to lose your entire investment. Our posts are made for educational purposes only and are not to be interpreted as tips, financial advice or recommendations of any kind to either buy or sell any stocks.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/earthrenew/r/esgfire-comments-on-replenish-nutrients-2023-financials,c3972385

SOURCE Earthrenew