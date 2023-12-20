ESGFIRE comments on Replenish Nutrients Agronomic Research Programs update

MALMO, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Company: Replenish Nutrients

Listings: CSE Canada , Frankfurt and US OTC

Tickers: ERTH / VVIVF / WIMN

Market cap at time of publication: $12.77 MCAD

Stock price at time of publication: $0.09 CAD

Business: Regenerative agriculture

Website: https://www.earthrenew.ca/

ESGFIRE comment:

Replenish Nutrients stock price has risen 80 % since its all time low at the end of November 2023. We think this is only the beginning of the companys amends and we believe 2024 will be a year which investors of the company will have many positive updates to look forward to. Today on December 20th the company gave a positive update on its current crop trials in which results from both Turfgrass Market Expansion and Crop Rotation Trial with Farming Smarter will show results early in 2024. These trials could prove a valuable unique selling point towards customers and open up many new markets and applications for Replenish Nutrients products which in turn could increase both revenues and margins already in 2024.

Replenish Nutrients recently gave an update on the development of the $7 million dollar non-dilutive government grant from Emissions Reductions Alberta (ERA). Replenish is submitting follow-up project documentation on an ongoing basis to the ERA. As previously stated by the company , the finalization of the grant is "subject to ERA's financing conditions including due diligence procedures and execution of a final grant contribution agreement." ESGFIRE expects to hopefully receive an update from the company on the finalization of the grant status and financing of the Debolt facility before the end of 2023.

The full company press release on Crop trials can be found HERE:

https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/EARTHRENEW-50340163/news/Replenish-Nutrients-Provides-Update-on-2023-Agronomic-Research-Programs-45603264/

Replenish Nutrients is the largest position of the ESGFIRE portfolio and we remain positive of the company's future development.

