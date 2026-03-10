Eshbal Strengthens North American Team with Appointment of VP Online & Business Operations

TSXV: ESBL

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) ("Eshbal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalie Ben-Zur as Vice President, Online & Business Operations (North America), effective March 5, 2026.

Eshbal is moving quickly to expand its commercial and consumer footprint for its gluten-free and health-oriented food brands based on its recent entry into the North American market. To expedite growth, the Company has strengthened its leadership team to support sales activity across retail, foodservice and online channels.

In her role, Natalie will work closely with COO Avi Marcus to build and scale Eshbal's ecommerce and operational infrastructure, and position the Company for an aggressive online launch across its brands, including Barilli, Dare to be different and Gluten Free Nation. Specifically, she will manage and develop the ecommerce

platforms and all DTC channels.

Natalie Ben-Zur is an experienced operations and ecommerce executive with a track record of scaling high-growth companies and leading digital transformation initiatives across retail and consumer brands. She previously held senior leadership roles including at Beyond The Rack, where she managed multimillion-dollar partnerships, global teams and large-scale operational systems. Natalie studied business at McGill University and holds a Master of Science from Concordia University.

COO, Avi Marcus, commented:

"As our activities in North America continue to expand, bringing in experienced local leadership becomes increasingly important. Natalie combines deep ecommerce expertise with a practical 'get things done' approach. Having someone with her experience on the ground strengthens our ability to scale sales channels and support the continued growth of our brands in the region."

Natalie Ben-Zur added:

"I'm excited to join Eshbal at this stage of its growth. The Company has built a strong foundation and a unique portfolio of brands, and I look forward to working with Avi and the team as we continue expanding our presence across North America."

About Eshbal Functional Food Inc.

Eshbal Functional Food Inc. (TSXV: ESBL) is a publicly traded food-tech company focused on building a scalable platform of gluten-free and health-oriented food brands across retail, foodservice, and online channels in North America.

Since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2025, the Company has been executing a disciplined brand-focused roll-up strategy targeting established and emerging better-for-you brands with existing market presence and growth potential. Eshbal's model centers on acquiring controlling interests in complementary brands and integrating them into a centralized operating platform designed to enhance distribution reach, improve operational efficiency, and support margin expansion.

Key execution milestones include securing U.S. brokerage representation to expand retail distribution, launching localized North American production in partnership with Queen Street Bakery, completing the acquisition of Gluten Free Nation, and acquiring a majority interest in Dare to Be Different Foods. These transactions expand Eshbal's brand portfolio and provide immediate incremental revenue while strengthening its distribution and production footprint. (Eshbal maintains active digital engagement and investor communications through its corporate website and official social media channels:

