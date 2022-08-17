Esh's Utility Buildings Named to 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Continued growth leads shed company to a second consecutive year on the list.

BURKESVILLE, Ky., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For a second straight year, Esh's Utility Buildings, a shed builder headquartered in Burkesville, KY, has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned companies in the United States. The company was ranked #1533 on the list with a three-year revenue growth rate of 418% for the period from 2018-2021. Esh's Utility Buildings was included on the Inc. 5000 list under their Kentucky state-registered business name, Gingerich Structures, LLC .

Founded in 1984, Esh's Utility Buildings has experienced significant growth since being acquired by new ownership in 2019. Traditionally, the company's product lines were focused on sheds, prefabricated garages, and other storage buildings. In recent years, they've expanded into additional categories, including cabin shells, children's playhouses, horse run-ins, dog kennels, chicken coops, and more.

After strong 2020 sales during the lockdown phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unclear how the prefabricated building industry would fare as the country returned to some sense of normalcy in 2021. As it turned out, the growth trajectory continued through the new year. "We have a great sales team that has worked very hard, along with a good marketing team," says Chad Gingerich, CEO of Esh's Utility Buildings. "[We also have] an organized team of leaders that are always hungry for more."

Gingerich credits the company's growth to team leadership and the ability to scale production quickly to meet high demand. He says strong marketing has also played an important role, particularly by reaching new customers online. The company's website features a 3D configurator so visitors can create and save customized building designs. The company also lists pre-built inventory on its website, allowing customers to browse buildings by style, color, price, location, and more.

In addition to online shopping, Esh's Utility Buildings has multiple brick-and-mortar locations where customers can enjoy the in-person buying experience. The company has sales lots throughout central Kentucky, including in Glasgow, Elizabethtown, and Burkesville. Locations in Tennessee include Lebanon and Woodbury. In addition to its own locations, the company also keeps buildings in stock with several other retailers across the region.

Looking forward, Gingerich hopes a combination of traditional values and new products will be the recipe for continued growth. "[Our goal is] to continue to innovate and provide a top quality product for our customers and to continue to scale upward as we do so."

