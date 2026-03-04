ESI Motion to Exhibit at the 41st National Space Symposium

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESI Motion, a leading provider of advanced motion control and power solutions for space applications, today announced it will be exhibiting at the 41st National Space Symposium.

At this year's symposium, ESI Motion will showcase its portfolio of space-rated motion control systems, actuators, and energy storage solutions designed to meet the demanding performance, reliability, and lifecycle requirements of modern space missions. These technologies support a wide range of applications across commercial and national security space programs.

ESI Motion will have our full range of space products on display at the National Space Symposium

"The National Space Symposium brings together decision-makers and innovators shaping the space industry and the future of space," said Brian Vasey, VP of Business Development at ESI Motion. "We look forward to engaging with mission partners and demonstrating how ESI Motion's new-age technology will enable mission success and push boundaries."

ESI Motion's solutions are engineered for extreme conditions including radiation exposure, wide temperature ranges, and high-cycle operations, making them ideal for satellites, spacecraft mechanisms, robotic systems, and power-critical subsystems operating in Low Earth Orbit (LEO), GEO, MEO and beyond.

Hosted annually, the National Space Symposium is one of the most influential gatherings for the global space community, bringing together senior government leaders, military officials, industry executives, and technology innovators to discuss space policy, technology, and mission execution.

Attendees are invited to visit the ESI Motion Booth to learn more about its latest innovations and discuss upcoming programs and mission needs.

About ESI Motion

ESI Motion designs and manufactures high-performance control and power solutions for space and defense applications. With a legacy of delivering space-rated and flight-proven systems for the most demanding missions, ESI Motion continues to set the standard for reliability and innovation in extreme environments.

