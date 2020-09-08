eSkill Launches New Skills Testing Experience

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eSkill, a leading provider of pre-employment assessment, skills tests, and video interviewing software, is proud to announce the launch of its new skills testing experience. The improved user interface includes powerful new features, with a more intuitive client user experience.

The new features include a new home page that offers clients direct access to all areas of their test center, streamlined test creation, an intuitive dashboard, simpler test management, enhanced candidate results management, and new report creation tools.

As eSkill CEO Eric Friedman explained, "We are proud to offer the largest skill tests library in the industry. Beyond that, we are constantly launching enhancements based on direct client feedback, that are designed to make eSkill more powerful, easier to use, and visually appealing." He added, "We always strive to be the most responsive company in the assessment industry, and our goal was to make the eSkill experience even more effective and enjoyable."

eSkill has been offering training sessions to demonstrate the new features for clients and urges anyone who has not attended one to register for an upcoming session. If they prefer, they can talk to their dedicated Assessment Expert who can answer any questions and provide help with the new features.

About eSkill

eSkill is a talent assessment platform offering skills tests, cognitive tests, behavioral assessments, and video interviewing to clients across a multitude of industries such as staffing agencies, call centers, information technology, and healthcare. Its extensive test library includes single and multi-subject tests that clients can use "as is," or lets clients easily customize assessments that include simulations that replicate real-life work scenarios video questions, and their own questions. Many eSkill clients have reduced hiring costs by up to 70% and time-to-hire by around 60%. As a result, eSkill has become a trusted partner in skills testing for thousands of companies worldwide. For more information, visit eskill.com.

