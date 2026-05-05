eSLEUTH.AI SPONSORS BICYCLISTS HONORING FALLEN LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS ACROSS DELAWARE AND PENNSYLVANIA

The Honor Roll Cyclists Enter Their 20th State

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- eSleuth, Inc., the AI-powered virtual investigator built for law enforcement, is proud to sponsor The Honor Rollriders, who will enter their 20th state, traversing Delaware and Pennsylvania in tribute to officers across federal, state, and local agencies, and to remind communities that their sacrifices are never forgotten.

"eSleuthAI is built for law enforcement, so we are happy to support The Honor Roll cyclists," said Scot Thomasson, Chief Product and Strategy Officer ofeSleuth, Inc. "These riders show up for America's fallen heroes, their families, colleagues, and communities across this country. We are honored to support them in that mission."

eSleuth.ai sponsors The Honor Roll bicyclists honoring fallen law enforcement officers across Delaware and Pennsylvania. Post this

"The Honor Roll is thrilled about our association with eSleuth.ai," said Ellen Pierson, founder of The Honor Roll. "Artificial Intelligence is a transformational tool for law enforcement to better assist officers in solving cases and removing dangerous criminals from our communities. That means safer neighborhoods for everyone, and fewer families having to endure the devastating loss of law enforcement officers we work so hard to honor."

National Police Week is an annual event dedicated to honoring fallen law enforcement officers during the previous year. The Honor Roll cyclists are culminating a week of ride s and memorial services in Washington, D.C. for National Police Week.

Delaware: 50 Fallen Officers & U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Memorial Cyclists will honor Delaware's 50 fallen law enforcement officers before continuing to Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge for a memorial service honoring the 12 U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Officers lost nationwide. Among those remembered is Refuge Manager Richard Guadagno, who perished aboard United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. His legacy endures in the refuge he devoted his career to protecting.

Pennsylvania: 40 Fallen NPS Rangers & Ranger Julie Weir In Pennsylvania, cyclists will pay tribute to 40 fallen National Park Service Rangers, including Ranger Julie Weir, who served at Independence Hall National Park in Philadelphia until her passing in 2011. The Honor Roll rides to ensure she, and every ranger who gave their life in service, is never forgotten.

Schuylkill River Trail: Officer Arthur Scena, Phoenixville Police Department Cyclists will ride the Schuylkill River Trail in honor of Officer Arthur Scena, who was struck and killed while riding home from a fellow officer's funeral. Though not a line-of-duty loss, Officer Scena embodied selfless service, most notably through his work with a Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club that supported so many in need. The Honor Roll honors all who lived in dedication to others.

Gettysburg: Funding a Permanent Memorial for Adams County Emergency Services Cyclists will present a donation to Adams County Emergency Services in Gettysburg to fund the relocation of their fallen officers memorial to a permanent site, ensuring future generations have a lasting place to honor those who gave everything for their community.

About eSleuth.ai eSleuth.ai provides AI-powered virtual investigators purpose-built for law enforcement agencies of all sizes. The platform continuously analyzes open and closed cases, surfaces actionable leads, identifies cross-case connections, and prioritizes investigative activity in real time, enabling agencies to solve crimes faster, reduce manual review time, and increase clearance rates without expanding headcount. eSleuth.ai is 100% CJIS compliant and built to serve both investigators and supervisors. Learn more at www.eSleuth.ai.

About The Honor Roll Association, Inc. The Honor Roll Association, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization of active and retired law enforcement officers and survivors of fallen officers. Founded in 2015 by a Special Agent of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, The Honor Roll sponsors cycling events across the country to memorialize officers killed in the line of duty and support the families left behind. Tax-deductible contributions fund local Concerns of Police Survivors chapters and established law enforcement charities. 4611 S. Ferdinand Ave., Tampa, FL 33611 | [email protected].

SOURCE eSleuth AI