ESMT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of EngageSmart, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) ("EngageSmart") on behalf of the company's investors in connection with EngageSmart's recently announced proposed privatization transaction.

On October 23, 2023, EngageSmart announced that it had agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners ("Vista") at a price of $23.00 per share. Notably, the agreed-upon price is significantly lower than several stock analysts' current price targets for EngageSmart common stock, which range from $30.00 to $40.00 per share. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, EngageSmart's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether EngageSmart shareholders will be receiving appropriate consideration for their ESMT shares, and whether EngageSmart's directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company at $23.00 per share.

EngageSmart shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email ([email protected] / [email protected]) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/engagesmart/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

