ESO Solutions and IamResponding Team Up to Enhance Data-Based Situational Awareness and Incident Reporting Capabilities for First Responders
Apr 11, 2024, 08:00 ET
Two Proven Leaders in Emergency Response Leverage Decades of Industry Experience to Deliver Best-in-Class, Cutting-Edge Technology
NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IamResponding today announced a strategic partnership with ESO, a leading data and software company serving fire departments, emergency medical services (EMS), hospitals and state and federal agencies. IamResponding, a RapidSOS solution, and ESO combine the strengths of the premier incident alerting and situational awareness communication platform with the industry-leading records management system.
This partnership focuses on making a real impact where it counts the most, reshaping the dynamics of emergency response. The two companies' collaboration marks a pivotal moment in emergency services, introducing enhanced incident data capabilities that empower first responders to make better-informed decisions swiftly and efficiently.
Customers can expect exciting enhancements to IamResponding and ESO's offerings:
When paired, the two technologies offer unparalleled reporting and data insights, comprehensive fire records management, seamless compliance for national and state-level requirements, real-time caller locations and apparatus tracking, interactive mapping and more for first responders.
"We are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents to our customers and the first responder community at large," said Eric Beck, President and CEO of ESO. "IamResponding is an innovative solution for our customers looking for real-time critical incident information, and further enhances their ability to improve community health and safety through the power of data."
"This partnership with ESO marks an exciting milestone in our journey, but it's just the beginning," said Daniel Seidberg, President of IamResponding. "Together, we're committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in emergency response technology, ensuring that first responders have the tools and enhanced emergency data they need for situational awareness in an ever-evolving emergency response landscape."
The collaboration taps into combined decades of industry experience and cutting-edge technology. Today, IamResponding and ESO will focus on their core strengths while leveraging each other's expertise to enhance technology features and make data even more actionable for improved patient outcomes. Both companies are committed to ensuring seamless integration and delivering unmatched value to their shared customer base.
About IamResponding:
IamResponding, a RapidSOS Solution, is an end-to-end emergency response system that puts time-saving alerts and critical incident data directly into the hands of first responders, unlocking access to data in the field like never before. In addition to real-time dispatch notifications, IamResponding provides rich incident data like actual 911 caller location, health profiles, vehicle telematics, alarm information and more from over 500M connected devices. Real-world proven, RapidSOS and IamResponding are used today by nearly 1M first responders in over 15,000 public safety agencies. For more information, visit www.IamResponding.com.
About ESO Solutions: ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today's EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.
