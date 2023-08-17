Esophageal Cancer Market and Epidemiology Insights 2023-2032: Potential Drugs Zanidatamab, Sintilimab, Tislelizumab, and Sotigalimab Expected to Significantly Impact the Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Esophageal Cancer - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Esophageal Cancer (EC) market experienced substantial growth in 2022, with the US holding the highest market size of approximately USD 400 million. It is expected to further increase by 2032.

Esophageal malignancies are usually detected based on symptoms, and confirmation requires examinations, testing, and biopsies. Esophageal cancer has two primary histological types: squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma, with small cell carcinoma being less common.

The American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) TNM system is widely used for staging esophageal cancer, taking into account tumor extent, spread to nearby lymph nodes, and metastasis to distant sites. The exact cause of esophageal cancer remains unclear, but it is linked to DNA abnormalities (mutations) in esophageal cells.

In March 2021, the FDA approved KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for use in combination with chemotherapy in certain patients with metastatic or locally advanced esophageal or gastroesophageal carcinoma.

Esophageal cancer is relatively uncommon, and there is limited information and awareness about the disease. Symptoms can be mild initially and easily mistaken for other digestive problems, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

The emerging pipeline for esophageal cancer includes drugs in different lines of therapies, adjuvant, and neoadjuvant settings. Potential drugs such as zanidatamab, sintilimab, tislelizumab, and sotigalimab are expected to significantly impact the market during the forecast period.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology and market trends of esophageal cancer in the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. It covers current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032.

The US has the largest market size among the 7MM countries, accounting for about 40% of the total market size. Italy captured the smallest market size among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for about 8% of the total market size.

The drug chapter of the report analyzes existing marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs for esophageal cancer, including their clinical trial details, pharmacological action, agreements, collaborations, approvals, patents, and advantages and disadvantages. Marketed drugs include CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) and VITRAKVI (larotrectinib), while emerging drugs include zanidatamab and sintilimab, among others.

The report also explores different therapeutic candidates in Phase III, Phase II, and Phase I stages and provides information on pipeline activities, including collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing, and patents for emerging therapies.

The report incorporates insights from key opinion leaders (KOLs) and subject matter experts to validate the data and gather insights on the evolving treatment landscape, patient reliance on conventional therapies, patient's therapy switching acceptability, drug uptake, and challenges related to accessibility. It also includes a qualitative analysis using SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to disease diagnosis, patient awareness, competitive landscape, cost-effectiveness, and geographical accessibility of therapies.

Market access and reimbursement are critical factors influencing the uptake of newly approved medications. The report provides detailed insights into country-wise accessibility and reimbursement scenarios, cost-effectiveness of approved therapies, programs enhancing accessibility, and insights on patients insured under government prescription drug programs.

Key Topics Covered

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Esophageal Cancer (EC) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of Esophageal Cancer (EC)

5. Key Events

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Diagnosis

8. Treatment and Management of EC

9. Methodology

10. Epidemiology and Patient Population

11. Patient Journey

12. Marketed Therapies

13. Emerging Therapies

14. Esophageal Cancer (EC): 7MM Analysis

15. KOL Views

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Unmet Needs

18. Market Access and Reimbursement

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Zymeworks

Innovent Biologics

BeiGene

Apexigen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wtj81f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets