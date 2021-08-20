Esoteric Testing Market Size to Reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Esoteric Testing Market is Segmented by Type (Infectious Disease Testing, Oncology Testing, Endocrinology Testing, Genetic Testing, Toxicology Testing, Immunology Testing, Neurology Testing, and Other Testing), Technology (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Mass-Spectrometry, Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction, DNA Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, and Other Technologies), and End User (Hospital-based Laboratories and Independent and Reference Laboratories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030. This report is published on Valuates Reports under Health Category.

The esoteric testing market size was valued at USD 20,218.60 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 66,214.79 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Major factors driving the growth of the esoteric testing market:

An increase in the prevalence of chronic, infectious, and rare genetic disease; rise in demand for enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) is expected to increase the market growth.

An increase in funding from private & government organizations for the diagnostic service center and advancement in technology for esoteric testing is also expected to boost the market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF ESOTERIC TESTING MARKET

Chronic diseases including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are on the rise all across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, it was reported that 77% of the deaths from chronic diseases occur in low and middle-income countries. Infectious diseases including Dengue fever, Hepatitis B, C, HIV, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and others are spreading at an alarming rate. The use of esoteric testing to diagnose diseases early and effectively is becoming more popular. Esoteric test technology is improving, allowing for faster results with improved efficacy, detection limits, and sensitivity. The growing use of esoteric DNA sequencing, NGS technologies, and whole-genome sequencing in cancer early detection, precision medicine, and personalized medicine is further propelling the market forward.

Emerging markets such as India, China, and India are likely to provide significant participants in the esoteric testing market's new growth prospects. The rising senior population, high frequency of chronic and infectious diseases, improved healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income in these countries are all contributing to this trend. Furthermore, Emerging technologies in esoteric testing, such as biomarker analysis, digital PCR, NGS, pyrosequencing, or Sanger sequencing, digital microfluidic platforms, and advanced molecular phenotyping technologies.

ESOTERIC TESTING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type the infectious disease testing segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in the prevalence of infectious disease, development in healthcare laboratories, and advancements in technology for molecular diagnostics.

Based on technology, the chemiluminescence immunoassay segment dominated the esoteric testing market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as autoimmune disease, diabetics, heart disease, and cancer; surge in awareness about early diagnosis of disease; and advancement in R&D for drug discovery and development activities.

Based on end user-independent and reference laboratories, the segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the number of laboratories, high testing volumes, and surge in digitalization of diagnostic laboratories.

Because of the rise in the prevalence of chronic disease, the increase in the number of diagnostic tests, and technological advancement in esoteric testing, North America accounted for a large share of the esoteric testing market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

ESOTERIC TESTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

Esoteric Market by Type

Infectious Disease Testing

Oncology Testing

Endocrinology Testing

Genetic Testing

Toxicology Testing

Immunology Testing

Neurology Testing

Other Testing.

Esoteric Testing Market by Technology

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay

Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

Mass Spectrometry

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

DNA Sequencing

Flow Cytometry

Other Technologies.

Esoteric Testing Market by End User

Hospital-based Laboratories

Key Companies

ARUP Laboratories

Baylor Esoteric and Molecular Laboratory

Foundation Medicine

Healius Limited

Laboratory Corporation

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

OPKO Health

Quest Diagnostics

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Stanford Clinical Pathology.

Esoteric Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



Australia



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil



Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of LAMEA.

