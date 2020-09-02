Esper Announces Appointment of the Right Honorable Stephen J. Harper to the Advisory Board

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper Regulatory Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of the Right Honorable Stephen J. Harper to Esper's Advisory Board. Mr. Harper served as Canada's twenty-second Prime Minister from 2006 to 2015.

"Stephen Harper is a proven leader in building results-oriented policy processes. We are thrilled for him to join our board at a time when governments are looking for new remote technologies to power their public policy efforts," said Maleka Momand, founder and CEO of Esper. "It is an honor and a privilege to welcome him to our Advisory Board."

Mr. Harper joins Esper's board as Esper expands its work to better support rulemaking and public policy in both the US and Canada. The board assists Esper in its mission to support government agencies with new workflow and analysis tools for policy.

About Stephen Harper

The Right Honourable Stephen J. Harper served as Canada's twenty-second Prime Minister from 2006 to 2015. He led a government that focused on pragmatic, growth-oriented economic policies and has been a longtime advocate for data-driven policymaking. Prime Minister Harper currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Harper & Associates, a global consulting firm.

About Esper

Esper provides industry-leading regulatory management software and services to state and federal clients. Before Esper, agency rulemaking processes were time and labor-intensive. Esper simplifies and automates manual work, helping agency staff focus on substantive issues. Founded in 2018, the company is headquartered in Austin, TX and backed by founders from OpenGov, 8VC, and Palantir. For more information, please visit https://www.esper.com/.

