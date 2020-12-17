Esper Launches Partnership With Georgia Office Of Commissioner Of Insurance And Safety Fire

"We are looking forward to working with Esper to update our regulatoryprocess," said OCI Executive Counsel Gregg Conley. Tweet this

Over the course of the next year, Esper will work with the OCI to conduct a holistic review of all existing agency policies and establish a digitized regulatory process across agency stakeholders.

"We are looking forward to working with Esper to update our regulatory process," said OCI Executive Counsel Gregg Conley. "Through this partnership, we hope to repeal outdated and unnecessary regulations currently on the books more easily, and to position the agency at the forefront of regulatory best practices."

Esper is a regulatory technology company modernizing how agencies create and manage public policy. To learn more, visit esper.com .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Esper

Related Links

esper.com

