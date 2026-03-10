Esper Raises New Funding Following Record Growth and Leadership Expansion

Investment led by 8VC and Cota Capital follows national expansion and executive appointments

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esper today announced a new round of funding led by 8VC and Cota Capital, with participation from Stand Together Ventures Lab. The raise caps a record-breaking year of growth and expanding partnerships across state and local government.

Policy underpins every government function, from health and public safety to licensing and finance. As the best-in-class system of record for policy and regulation, Esper provides a centralized platform where governments can create, manage, and operationalize the policies that shape public services. Today, agencies partnering with Esper collectively serve over 130 million Americans, strengthening the delivery, transparency, and effectiveness of the services communities rely on.

Most recently, the State of Kansas became Esper's fourth statewide customer, partnering with the company to modernize regulatory management at scale and set a new benchmark for statewide policy infrastructure. Over the past year, Esper also expanded within multiple New York City departments, several state health agencies, and other forward-looking state and local governments.

Esper was also named to the GovTech 100 for the fifth consecutive year, recognizing the most innovative companies transforming state and local government technology.

"Government works best when policy works," said Maleka Momand, CEO of Esper. "For too long, the systems behind policy have been fragmented, outdated and neglected. We built Esper to strengthen the foundation of governance itself, giving public servants best-in-class infrastructure to collaborate more effectively, increase transparency, and deliver better outcomes for the people they serve. When policy works, communities thrive."

"Esper is tackling one of the most consequential challenges facing America today: ensuring our institutions are equipped to govern effectively in a complex, fast-moving world," said Joe Lonsdale, General Partner at 8VC. "By bringing greater clarity and structure to how policy is managed, the company is helping governments perform at a higher level. Esper has already made meaningful progress nationally, and its long-term impact on the effectiveness and resilience of American government will be profound."

With new investment and strengthened leadership, including the appointments of government technology industry veterans Josh Ellars as Chief Revenue Officer and Rich McVey as Chief Operating Officer, Esper is accelerating the infrastructure that powers public governance at scale.

At its core, Esper is a force for good, equipping public servants with the tools they need to deliver clearer rules, stronger accountability, and measurable results for the American people.

About Esper

Esper is the system of record for government policy and regulation, empowering agencies to strengthen accountability, improve operations, and drive better outcomes for the communities they serve. Learn more at esper.com.

