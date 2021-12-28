Espresso Coffee Market to grow by USD 3.17 billion from 2020 to 2025| New Product Launches to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 28, 2021, 23:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Espresso Coffee Market by End-user (homes and offices and coffee shops and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The espresso coffee market share growth by the homes and offices segment will be significant for revenue generation. Espresso coffee gives an instant boost of energy for long working hours in offices. The increasing preference for espresso coffee will lead to a rise in the demand for espresso coffee in offices during the forecast period. Vendors are also introducing new espresso capsules that can be used with espresso machines. The new products will help consumers to enjoy espresso coffee in the comfort of their homes.
The potential growth difference for the espresso coffee market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.17 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The launch of new products is one of the critical reasons that will drive espresso coffee market growth. Vendors are focusing on increasing their revenue flow by successfully launching new espresso and coffee products. Vendors have also launched products in the ready-to-drink format and various flavors including vanilla, mocha, and caramel. Numerous key market players are trying to distinguish their products in the market by introducing products that have a mild and smooth taste when compared to other espressos. The penetration of a new set of espresso-based drinks including Americano, vanilla cappuccino, and caramel macchiato are gaining popularity among many consumers.
- Market Challenges - Fluctuating prices of raw materials, such as coffee beans and sugar, adversely affect the espresso coffee market. Coffee bean prices have been fluctuating over the years. The average global price of coffee beans increased by around 89.75% from 2020 to 2021. Globally, Brazil and Vietnam were the largest producers of coffee beans in 2021. The devaluation of the Brazilian currency against the US dollar reduced coffee bean prices in 2021. Global sugar prices have also been fluctuating over the years.
The espresso coffee market report is segmented by End-user (homes and offices and coffee shops and others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Europe will be the leading region with 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Italy, Germany, France, and UK are the key markets for espresso coffee in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America. The rising number of coffee shops and increasing product launches will facilitate the espresso coffee market growth in Europe over the forecast period.
Some Companies Mentioned
The espresso coffee market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
- Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.
- Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
- Groupe Lactalis
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Luigi Lavazza Spa
- Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa
- Nestle SA
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Coca-Cola Co.
|
Espresso Coffee Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.17 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.97
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Italy, Germany, France, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Groupe Lactalis, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Luigi Lavazza Spa, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Pernod Ricard SA, Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
