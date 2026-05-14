Esquire Bank Earns Multiple Honors at 2026 FCS Portfolio Awards

JERICHO, N.Y., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), (collectively "Esquire") today announced it has received multiple honors at the 2026 Financial Communications Society ("FCS") Portfolio Awards, including the prestigious Best in Show Corporate Social Responsibility award, one of the organization's highest distinctions recognizing excellence in financial services marketing and communications.

In addition to the Best in Show honor, Esquire earned recognition across several categories spanning integrated marketing, media strategy, event marketing and out-of-home advertising:

Integrated Marketing (Gold)

Event Marketing (Gold)

Media Strategy (Silver)

Out-of-Home (Silver)

Presented annually, the FCS Portfolio Awards honor outstanding achievements in financial services advertising, branding, media, digital marketing, communications and events. This year, more than 140 companies submitted over 600 entries for consideration across dozens of categories.

"Our campaigns are designed to challenge conventional financial services marketing through a combination of AI-powered personalization, creative storytelling and strategic audience segmentation," said Kyall Mai, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer.

"These recognitions reflect Esquire's multi-year investment in our brand, CRM and data infrastructure, which have been central to the growth of our national litigation vertical and to building scalable brand awareness in markets that support our long-term national expansion strategy," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Receiving one of FCS' top honors while continuing to deliver industry-leading financial performance is a tremendous achievement and a testament to the creativity, innovation and execution of our marketing team."

The award-winning campaigns were developed in partnership with Esquire's agency, Park & Battery.

The full list of 2026 FCS award winners can be found here.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.