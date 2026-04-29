Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Named to KBW's Bank Honor Roll for Third Consecutive Year

JERICHO, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank") (collectively "Esquire"), today announced its inclusion on the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods ("KBW") Bank Honor Roll for the third consecutive year. Esquire is one of 17 elite, high-performing banks—and among only six percent of eligible institutions—to earn a place on the 2026 Honor Roll list, which recognizes banks with the strongest and/or most consistent earnings growth over the past decade.

To qualify for KBW's Bank Honor Roll, banks must have more than $500 million in total assets and meet one or both of the following criteria: deliver top quintile compounded annual earnings per share (EPS) growth over the past 10 years and/or report consistent annual EPS growth over the same period. Esquire is one of only two out of 286 eligible institutions to satisfy both criteria.

Esquire delivered record results in 2025, with net income for the full year increasing $7.2 million, or 16.4%, to $50.8 million, or $5.87 per diluted share, contributing to 27% compounded annual EPS growth over the past five years. Additionally, Esquire delivered industry-leading returns on average assets and equity of 2.43% and 19.41%, respectively.

"This recognition validates our steadfast focus on delivering tech-enabled financial solutions to complex, fragmented and underserved national markets," said Tony Coelho, Chairman of the Board. "We remain committed to supporting our clients' unique businesses and long-term growth needs."

"We are proud and grateful to be recognized by KBW as one of the top-performing financial institutions in the nation for the third consecutive year," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO, and President. "Our disciplined strategy and differentiated national business model are driving the next phase of Esquire's growth following our transformational acquisition of Signature Bank, a premier $2 billion commercial bank in the attractive Chicago and broader Midwest markets."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.