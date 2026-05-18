Esquire Bank Ranks #1 in Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, Earning Recognition for Eighth Consecutive Year

JERICHO, N.Y., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank") (collectively "Esquire"), today announced that it has ranked first overall in the 2025 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, earning recognition as the top-performing community bank in the United States.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup honors the top 10% of U.S. community banks based on profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet strength, while also recognizing long-term shareholder value creation. Esquire ranked first among 191 eligible banks with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2025.

In 2025, Esquire delivered a return on average assets of 2.43%, a return on average tangible common equity of 19.41%, and a net interest margin of 6.02%, ranking in the top 1% to 3% of peer banks evaluated across each of these metrics.

Esquire's stock delivered a 28.4% one-year return, a 135.9% three-year return, and a 431.9% five-year return – outperforming the NASDAQ BANK Index by approximately seven, 10, and 15 times respectively over the same periods.

"Eight consecutive years of recognition by Raymond James is a clear reflection of the outstanding management team and valued employees at Esquire," stated Tony Coelho, Chairman of the Board. "We have built a culture of excellence that shows up in our results year after year. I am immensely proud of what this team has achieved."

"Our #1 ranking validates our national business model built to outperform over the long term," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "The litigation and small business markets remain underserved by traditional banking, and Esquire's specialized expertise, technology infrastructure, client relationships and national expansion strategy – including our recently announced Signature Bank merger, strengthening our presence in the Chicago and broader Midwest markets – position us to capture significant runway for future long-term growth."

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.