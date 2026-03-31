ESQUIRE BANK RECOGNIZED BY S&P GLOBAL MARKET INTELLIGENCE AS A BEST-PERFORMING U.S. COMMUNITY BANK OF 2025

JERICHO, N.Y., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank"), (collectively "Esquire") today announced its inclusion on S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual list of the Best-Performing U.S. Community Banks with assets less than $3 billion. Esquire ranked in the top 100 among more than 3,400 eligible institutions nationwide, reflecting its outperformance on industry benchmarks across profitability, growth, efficiency and balance sheet strength.

"Being named one of the nation's top-performing community banks by S&P Global Market Intelligence for the second consecutive year underscores the strength of our national business model," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are entering an exciting next phase of growth with a clear focus on continuing to scale our platform, enhance our technology capabilities and deepen client relationships on a national basis, including through our recently announced acquisition of Signature Bank in the Chicago and Midwest market."

Introduced in 2011, S&P Global Market Intelligence's annual rankings highlight institutions that demonstrate strong financial results, operational discipline and long-term growth. The rankings are based on a composite score across eight weighted financial metrics and incorporate performance, asset quality, capitalization and growth, alongside eligibility criteria related to lending activity, capital levels and regulatory standing.

A full list of the rankings and methodology can be found here.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank, with branch offices in Jericho, New York and Los Angeles, California, as well as an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bank is dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.