Esquire Deposition Solutions Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Reinforces its Commitment to Information Security and Data Privacy

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC (Esquire) today announced that its information security management system (ISMS) has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. This designation demonstrates that Esquire's ISMS policies, processes, and controls meet the highest internationally recognized industry standards for managing risks related to the security of its clients' data.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is an upgrade from Esquire's previous ISO 27001:2013 certification.

"Considered the gold standard for information security management, ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification represents and reinforces Esquire's commitment to and leadership in information security and data privacy," said Esquire Chief Information Officer Jim Ballowe. "This certification also validates our modern approach to data security, which we deliberately invest in, in recognition of the ultimate trust that our law firm and enterprise clients put in Esquire to protect their most sensitive data and other information from security breaches."

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification supports Esquire's mission to preserve and protect the sanctity of the record to ensure equal access to justice for all. As a key component of its reliance on the ISO/IEC 27001 framework, Esquire also has successfully completed multiple Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) SOC 2 Type II audits, which provide ongoing assurance that an entity's internal controls are well-designed and consistently operating effectively. To read more about Esquire's security program, visit https://www.esquiresolutions.com/solutions/security/.

Ballowe pointed out that it is challenging for smaller companies to acquire ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, and that third party litigation service providers traditionally have flown under the radar when addressing information security vulnerabilities.

"We invested in ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification because we know how critical information security is to our clients," Ballowe said. "Our adherence to this upgraded standard further reduces the risk of unauthorized access, data breaches, and information leaks. By implementing strict security controls, we safeguard our clients' court transcripts, exhibits, and other sensitive client information throughout the entire court reporting process."

To achieve ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, Esquire completed a rigorous, multi-stage audit covering security policies, data handling, and operational resilience. The certification mandates requirements that define how to implement, monitor, maintain, and continually improve the ISMS. Certification also prescribes best practices that include documentation requirements, divisions of responsibility, availability, access control, security, auditing, and corrective and preventive measures. In addition, certification assists organizations in complying with numerous regulatory and legal requirements related to information security.

