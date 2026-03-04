Esquire Deposition Solutions Announces CEO Succession Plan; Andrew Whelan to Succeed Barry Dark in April 2026

ATLANTA, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Deposition Solutions ("Esquire"), a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation support services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Andrew Whelan as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 30, 2026. Whelan, who currently serves as President, will succeed Barry Dark , who will transition to a role on the Board of Directors.

The transition reflects a thoughtful, long-term succession planning process designed to position Esquire for its next phase of growth, including continued expansion of its AI-enabled solutions, digital platform capabilities, and customer-focused innovation.

"This is an exciting era for Esquire," said Dark, outgoing CEO. "Over the past year, Andrew has demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic clarity, and deep alignment with our values and commitment to our clients. Having worked closely with him, I am confident that his expertise in scaling technology-enabled businesses and his understanding of our strategic priorities make him the right leader for Esquire's future."

Whelan joined Esquire in 2025 with more than 20 years of experience in technology-enabled legal services. Prior to Esquire, he held multiple senior executive roles at Wolters Kluwer. Since joining the company, he has played a central role in shaping Esquire's strategic roadmap, scaling customer-facing innovation, and driving operational efficiencies across the organization.

"I am grateful to Barry for the strong foundation he has built and his guidance during this transition," said Whelan. "Esquire has tremendous momentum, an exceptional team, and a clear strategic direction. My focus will be on accelerating our AI initiatives, strengthening execution, and continuing to deliver outstanding service and value to our clients nationwide."

Under Dark's leadership, Esquire has seen significant growth, doubling in size, expanding its service offerings, and launching its initial AI solutions. In his role on the Board, Dark will continue to provide strategic counsel to the executive team.

