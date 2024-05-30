Esquire Deposition Solutions Launches AI-powered Intelligent Summary+™ to Help Clients Stay Ahead of the Opposition

ATLANTA, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC (Esquire) today announced the launch of Intelligent Summary+, a solution that uses patent-pending artificial intelligence (AI) technology to produce deposition summaries delivered alongside the full transcript. Intelligent Summary+ is a revolutionary tool to efficiently assist litigators in assessing, preparing, briefing, and trying their cases.

"Not all deposition summaries are created equal, which is why we are so excited about our AI-driven Intelligent Summary+ technology solution that offers truly special benefits to our clients," said Esquire Chief Executive Officer Barry Dark. "While nothing replaces the accurate verbatim transcript of a legal proceeding, Intelligent Summary+ helps legal teams gain incredible efficiency and powerful insights that can save them time so they can focus on what matters most, which is building a winning case strategy."

Backed by Esquire's priority focus on security and accuracy of deposition transcripts, the new product leverages the power of AI to offer multiple benefits, including its key distinguishing feature – the Deposition Memo. This unique document organizes a summary of the entire deposition thematically around key legal and factual issues to help legal teams quickly ascertain important insights into a case for formulating a winning strategy at the earliest possible juncture.

Other key features of Intelligent Summary+ include:

detailed overview of the entire transcript organized by topic and complete with hyperlinked page/line citations to the source transcript dialogue for easy reference and checking;

accurate parsing and text extraction, including intelligent extraction of key admissions;

two layers of human quality control;

external Large Language Model (LLM) providers that ensure data cannot be viewed, retained, or used. Any data passed through Intelligent Summary+ will never be used to train AI models; and

Esquire's controls, which are regularly audited SOC 2 Type II report, ISO 27001:2013 Certified, and HIPAA compliant.

Esquire's Intelligent Summary+ further helps litigators and their legal teams:

providing a high-level understanding of the testimony and highlighting key takeaways to facilitate internal case review and evaluation;

providing key information that can be used in brief writing; and

facilitating trial preparation by assisting in organizing facts and testimony to elicit the most crucial information from each witness for direct examination and potential impeachment.

Intelligent Summary+ is a comprehensive package that is delivered in DOCX format, including the full transcript within the same document for reference. The DOCX format allows associates and staff to easily create work product that is tailored and delivered in shorter form to meet specific needs.

For more information about Esquire's Intelligent Summary+, visit https://www.esquiresolutions.com/services/intelligent-summary/

Esquire Deposition Solutions is a leading national provider of remote and in-person court reporting, video, translation, transcription, and interpreting services for law firms, insurance companies, and corporate legal departments, supporting more than 200,000 depositions annually.

CONTACT: Randy Labuzinski, [email protected]

SOURCE Esquire Deposition Solutions LLC