Esquire Financial Holdings Earns Prestigious Recognition as Top Performing Community Bank in 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

For six years in a row, Esquire Bank was recognized among the top 10% of community banks in the United States based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics.

JERICHO, N.Y., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), has been awarded the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup for the sixth year in a row, which recognizes the top 10% community banks nationally who have demonstrated superior financial and stock price performance.

"While 2023 was a challenging year for the banking sector overall, Esquire remains financially strong and resilient as we continue delivering long-term stakeholder value for the markets we serve and providing excellent client-centric service," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are proud to be recognized again as a top community bank by Raymond James. This could not have been achieved without the hard work, dedication, and exceptional performance of the entire Esquire Bank team."

The pool of banks considered for recognition were 203 domestic community banks between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2023, that are exchange-traded and not an acquisition target or mutual holding companies. The top 10% demonstrated superior performance based on the following measurements:

Nonperforming assets to loans and real estate owned (NPAs / Loans + OREO)

Five-year average core deposit percentage

Net interest margin (NIM)

Efficiency ratio

Return on average assets (ROAA)

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible merchant services solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

