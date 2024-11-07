Esquire Financial Holdings Named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank" or the "Bank") (collectively "Esquire"), today announced its inclusion on Fortune's annual 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Esquire was one of only four commercial banks to make the list, ranking No. 55 among all companies based on revenue growth, earnings per share growth and three-year annualized return to shareholders for the period ending on June 30, 2024.

Fortune's 2024 list features global companies across a diverse range of industries—from industrials and energy to technology and finance—collectively valued at $6.7 trillion in market capitalization. On average, these companies delivered an annual return of 28% to shareholders over the past three years, significantly outperforming the S&P 500 index's 10% annual return during the same period.

"We are honored to be recognized by Fortune for our industry-leading growth and performance," said Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO, and President. "We remain focused on serving two vast, disruption-ready national markets—the $443 billion litigation and $10 trillion small business payment processing verticals—with tailored financial solutions that help our clients meet their unique business and growth objectives. This recognition underscores the value and efficacy of our unique business model, producing best-in-class performance and returns that benefit all our stakeholders."

Esquire's inclusion in this ranking comes amid a period of strong financial performance and targeted investments for future growth. The Company recently announced third quarter earnings, highlighting robust returns on assets (2.62%) and equity (20.29%). With an industry-leading net interest margin of 6.16%, Esquire continues to outperform its peers across various profitability and performance metrics. Additionally, the Company has diversified its revenue streams through substantial fee-based income, driven by its merchant processing or payments platform, processing $9.2 billion in credit and debit card volume for 84,000 small business clients nationally in the most recent quarter.

Despite its notable growth and performance, Esquire represents only a small segment of both national markets, positioning the Company for continued growth opportunities in these underserved national markets. As part of its strategic expansion, Esquire recently announced plans to establish a full service private banking branch in Los Angeles, California, one of Esquire's top markets outside of the New York metro area.

Introduced in 1986, Fortune's Fastest-Growth Companies is a longstanding benchmark for identifying high-performing companies. The list recognizes the world's best three-year performers in revenues, profits and stock returns among companies that trade on a U.S. stock exchange and file quarterly reports with the SEC.

To see the complete list, go to: https://fortune.com/ranking/100-fastest-growing-companies/.

About Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.:

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, is a full-service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the litigation industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The Bank offers tailored financial and payment processing solutions to the litigation community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. The Company was named to Fortune's 2024 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

About Fortune:

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum and Brainstorm Tech. For more information, visit fortune.com.

SOURCE Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.