ESR at CES 2026: Redefining Everyday Tech with Next-Gen Innovations for Charging, Protection and Productivity

ESR will unveil its latest 2026 lineup at Pepcom and CES, showcasing innovations designed to make everyday tech easier to use

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide, will unveil its 2026 product lineup at CES and Pepcom in Las Vegas, showcasing its growing portfolio of faster charging, all-around protection, and streamlined productivity innovations—all designed to integrate seamlessly into everyday life and expand ESR's cross-device ecosystem.

"CES 2026 represents a key moment for ESR to showcase how everyday tech can become simpler, smarter, and more integrated into daily life," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "From our new-generation CryoBoost® technology and Qi2.2 charging, to more intuitive protection and productivity solutions, each innovation reflects our focus on how people power, protect, and use their devices—wherever life takes them."

Redefining Wireless Charging: The Thinnest, The Fastest, The Coolest

ESR continues to lead innovation in magnetic wireless charging. At the heart of ESR's ecosystem is its patented CryoBoost® technology, invented in 2022—the world's first active cooling for wireless charging, designed to address the biggest challenges: heat and efficiency.

Building on this foundation, the second-generation CryoBoost® was launched in 2025, delivering key upgrades to enhance both charging performance and user experience:

Improved Airflow: A fully open duct system improves cooling efficiency, reducing device temperatures by up to 10.8°F, ensuring safer and more stable charging.

A fully open duct system improves cooling efficiency, reducing device temperatures by up to 10.8°F, ensuring safer and more stable charging. Reduced Sound: Fan noise has been reduced from 30 dB to 25 dB, making it whisper-quiet at five feet away, for unobtrusive, low-noise charging.

Fan noise has been reduced from 30 dB to 25 dB, making it whisper-quiet at five feet away, for unobtrusive, low-noise charging. Slimmer Design: The fan's thickness has been reduced from 7 mm to 4 mm, resulting in a sleeker, more streamlined design without sacrificing performance.

Combined with the expanded Qi2 25W standard, this allows users to enjoy faster, cooler, and more reliable charging at home, on the go, and in the car, delivering a seamless charging experience for any lifestyle.

In 2026, ESR will also expand its Qi2 25W charger lineup to include the MagSlim Magnetic Power Bank—a next-generation ultra-thin magnetic power bank designed for effortless portability and reliable fast charging. Together, CryoBoost® chargers and the MagSlim Power Bank showcase ESR's commitment to redefining magnetic wireless charging by combining speed, safety, and convenience for all occasions.

All-around Protection: Everyday Peace of Mind

Beyond charging, ESR's latest iPhone cases and screen protectors feature precision-engineered designs, military-grade materials, and intuitive usability.

Combining slim, durable protection with a seamlessly integrated stand, ESR's Stash Stand cases support hands-free viewing in both portrait and landscape while preserving MagSafe performance. With dual-layer camera protection, reinforced Air Guard corners, Camera Control cover, 1.2 mm raised screen edge, and 2.4 mm camera guard, they deliver military-grade drop protection in a slim, streamlined design.

Completing the protection lineup is the latest UltraFit Armorite® Pro Screen Protector made with Accessory Glass by Corning™. This delivers 10x the impact absorption of generic protectors, crystal-clear visibility, and smooth touch feedback, while maintaining full compatibility with the newest front camera and screen designs. The included UltraFit Tray ensures effortless bubble-free installation with one pull, while the protector provides edge-to-edge coverage.

Looking ahead, ESR will expand its range to include the expected Samsung Galaxy S26 in January 2026, with new cases and screen protectors engineered for enhanced durability, seamless Qi2 25W charging, and compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

Streamlined iPad Experience: Built to Work, Study, and Create

Beyond smartphones, ESR brings the same protection-first, experience-driven design philosophy to the iPad—where productivity, creativity, and peace of mind matter just as much. ESR's iPad accessories help users transition from work to creativity with ease. The full lineup includes protective cases, screen protectors, keyboards, styluses, and productivity accessories engineered to support every multitasking, entertainment, and mobile workflow need.

Built for professionals, students, and creators, ESR's new Shift and Flex detachable keyboard cases deliver the best of both worlds—mobility and productivity without compromise. With a detachable magnetic keyboard that can also be used separately from the case via Bluetooth, along with reinforced Air Guard corner protection and multi-angle support, they adapt seamlessly for typing, sketching, viewing, or reading in any setting.

The Shift Keyboard Case is engineered for advanced productivity and creative workflows, offering five versatile use modes and an enlarged edge-to-edge trackpad, while the Flex Keyboard Case provides a lighter, more streamlined setup focused on stable, everyday use.

Building on positive user feedback for the effortless UltraFit application and paper-feel experience, ESR combines both into the UltraFit Armorite Paper-Feel Screen Protector, delivering dust-free, bubble-free installation with the UltraFit tray. Designed to replicate the feel of paper, it provides a more natural writing and drawing experience that helps iPad users stay focused and creative.

Visit ESR at CES 2026:

Pepcom Digital Experience: January 5, 7:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. PST

January 5, 7:00 p.m.–10:30 p.m. PST CES Booth: January 6–9, LVCC South Hall 1 - 31523

Discover ESR's latest innovations on Amazon or ESR's official site. For CES meet-ups, review samples, or media inquiries, contact [email protected].

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

