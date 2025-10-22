ESR Named to TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 List for Redefining Everyday Tech

Recognized for three innovations that make charging, working, and traveling easier and smarter

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a leading global tech accessories brand, has been recognized in TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 list across various categories, highlighting its innovative approach to everyday technology.

The CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station was named one of the year's Best Inventions, while the OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger and MagMouse received Special Mention honors for their breakthrough design and functionality. Together, these innovations demonstrate ESR's commitment to transforming how people charge, work, and travel, solving everyday tech challenges with smarter, more seamless solutions.

Each year, TIME's editors and correspondents evaluate innovations from around the world, highlighting those that are changing how we live, work, and connect. ESR's inclusion among this year's 300 extraordinary innovations underscores the brand's continued leadership in pioneering user-focused, high-performance accessories that blend advanced engineering with thoughtful design.

"True innovation makes life simpler," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "We don't chase trends—we solve real frustrations people face every day. Whether that's charging faster, traveling lighter, working more productively, or making everyday tech easier to use, each product begins with empathy and ends with purpose. Being recognized by TIME is an affirmation of our mission: to make tech truly effortless. That's what 'Tech Made Easier' means to us."

Redefining On-the-Go Charging with CryoBoost®

Selected in the Travel Category, the ESR CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station is the world's first foldable wireless charger to combine Qi2 25W certification, active CryoBoost® cooling, and Made for Apple Watch certification. Its ultra-slim design addresses the key challenges of on-the-go wireless charging: overheating, slow charging speeds, and lack of portability, setting a new benchmark for fast, efficient, and convenient charging anywhere.

ESR's proprietary CryoBoost® cooling technology uses open-duct airflow and a quiet, ultra-thin fan crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum to cool devices directly, rather than cooling the charger itself, as traditional solutions do. The result is a 10.8°F lower temperature than comparable Qi2.2 chargers, enabling iPhone 17 Pro to charge up 60% in 30 minutes, 20% faster—while maintaining battery health and efficiency. The charger's slimmed-down fan design translates to a thin, easy-to-carry profile.

In addition to having received multiple design patents, the ESR CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station has also earned international acclaim, winning both the French Design Award Gold 2025 and the Red Dot Design Award 2025—a dual recognition of innovation and design excellence. Its inclusion in TIME's Best Inventions of 2025 list further underscores ESR's leadership in creating faster, cooler, and more portable charging solutions.

Revolutionizing In-Car Charging with OmniLock™

Recognized in TIME's Special Mention category, theOmniLock Magnetic Car Charger transforms in-car charging by solving two key challenges: in-car stability and heat management. It offers 360° rotation and precise positioning, all while staying firmly in place—even on bumpy roads.

At its core is the OmniLock™ Arm, a precision-engineered structure that replaces traditional designs with pro-level stability, full-angle flexibility, and seamless GPS navigation. Specially reinforced for air vents, it locks firmly onto the air vent with an upgraded clamp (fits 10-32 mm vents) and shock-absorbing silicone pad, featuring an overtightening prevention system to avoid vent damage and allow unobstructed airflow while supporting a wide range of devices across all vehicles. Moreover, its CryoBoost® active cooling keeps devices cool during navigation, calls, or media streaming, maintaining optimal charging performance even under heavy use.

By combining stability, flexibility, and cooling innovation, OmniLock™ sets a new benchmark for premium in-car wireless charging—ideal for commuters, travelers, and tech-savvy professionals alike.

Reimagining Snap-to-Carry Productivity with MagMouse™

Recognized in TIME's Special Mention category, the ESR MagMouse™ is the world's first snap-to-carry wireless mouse, designed to solve a common frustration: carrying a mouse securely while on the go—especially for professionals constantly moving between meetings. Thanks to its strong magnetic base with pop-up pins, the MagMouse™ firmly attaches to laptops, providing hands-free portability and eliminating the risk of dropping or juggling it among other essentials.

The MagMouse™ also features a built-in fast-charging cable neatly tucked into the body for charging on the go. Just one minute of charging provides up to four hours of use, while a full charge lasts up to 80 days, ensuring reliable performance for mobile professionals, students, and travelers. Combined with six levels of DPI adjustment and a four-way scroll wheel, it delivers compact portability, precision, and power in a single device.

Since debuting at CES 2025, where it won Best of CES and honored with a Future Innovation Award, MagMouse™ has earned multiple design patents and widespread industry recognition. Its intelligent magnetic design and everyday innovation have redefined portable productivity, setting a new benchmark for mobile workspace accessories.

A Legacy of User-Driven Innovation

Driven by its "Tech Made Easier" philosophy, ESR has always sought to make technology more intuitive, accessible, and user-centric. This mission has guided every breakthrough—from the first MagSafe car charger in 2020 and CryoBoost in 2022 to the award-winning ESR Geo Wallet Stand with Find My in 2023—and continues to inspire new categories of innovation such as the world's first foldable cooling travel charger in 2025, reimagining how people charge, connect, and create.

With more than 130 million users worldwide and recognition from TIME, Fast Company, iF Design Awards, and Red Dot, ESR continues to grow as a leader in the consumer electronics industry. By constantly exploring new possibilities that simplify life and delight customers, ESR turns innovation into everyday ease—proving that making Tech Made Easier is more than a slogan; it's the company's way forward.

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

