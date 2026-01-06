ESR Expands Its Qi2 25W Wireless Charging Lineup, Advancing Everyday Charging at CES 2026

ESR presents its most complete Qi2 25W charging experience, led by an expanded lineup of CryoBoost magnetic chargers and the ultra-thin MagSlim Power Bank covering every scenario.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide, showcases its latest Qi2 25W wireless charging lineup at CES 2026. Building on the success of the CryoBoost® charging series, ESR previews the MagSlim Power Bank, the thinnest Qi2 25W wireless charger to date. This full next-gen Qi2 25W lineup delivers a fast, cool, and ultra-slim experience for everyday charging.

"Wireless charging should empower daily freedom and ease," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "With our complete lineup, we're turning innovation into everyday convenience, ensuring that power integrates naturally into home, travel, and throughout daily commutes—fulfilling ESR's mission to make tech easier to use."

CryoBoost® Charging: Thinner, Faster, Cooler for Everyday Life

At the core of ESR's Qi2 25W lineup is CryoBoost®, the world's first active phone cooling technology integrated into wireless charging. By actively managing heat during charging, CryoBoost® enhances charging efficiency, supporting sustained Qi2 25W performance and improved device comfort, even during extended use or in demanding environments.

As wireless charging becomes an all-day expectation rather than a desk-bound convenience, ESR's CryoBoost charging series is designed to move seamlessly with users, from morning commutes and the office, to travel and overnight charging.

Effortless Power, Built for Travel

The CryoBoost Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station features a compact, all-in-one design that keeps cables organized, making it ideal for hotels and flexible workspaces. Folding down to just 15.8 mm, it fits easily into a bag and unfolds to charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously. Recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025, it sets a new standard for convenient travel charging. In addition to the standard black version, a limited-edition frosted graphite finish is also available.

Everyday Setup, Built for Home and Office

Designed for everyday routines, the CryoBoost 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station delivers tidy, dependable charging for desks and bedside tables. It powers multiple Apple devices at once, featuring a detachable USB-C watch charger for added flexibility. This versatile stand supports portrait and landscape modes. For nighttime use, Sleep Mode turns off lights and the fan, creating a distraction-free charging experience for uninterrupted rest.

Secure Charging, Built for the Road

Designed for use in cars, the OmniLock™ Magnetic Car Charger with CryoBoost keeps phones securely mounted, powered, and easy to view during navigation, calls, and hands-free use. A 360°-rotating head and adjustable OmniLock™ arm provide flexible viewing angles without obstructing warm air from the vents, while reinforced clamps and shock-absorbing pads ensure a stable, vent-safe fit. Recognized with a TIME Special Mention, it delivers dependable charging and stability for every drive, even on bumpy roads.

MagSlim Power Bank: Power for Life on the Move

Today's on-the-go lifestyle demands power that's easy to carry and always ready. The ESR MagSlim Power Bank (10,000 mAh) provides reliable charging for daily commutes, travel, and remote work.

At just 13.8 mm thick, MagSlim is the thinnest Qi2 25W power bank on the market, combining a sleek, travel-friendly design with a 10,000 mAh capacity that fits easily into a bag or pocket.

With the Qi2 protocol, the MagSlim provides 25W wireless charging optimized for the iPhone 17 series, delivering efficient, dependable power the moment it snaps into place.

Together, MagSlim and the CryoBoost® series form ESR's most complete wireless charging portfolio yet, a unified Qi2 25W family built to support every environment. From desks and nightstands to backpacks and dashboards, ESR's latest lineup demonstrates versatile charging across daily life, reflecting the brand's commitment to seamless, intuitive power solutions.

Availability

