ESR Launches iPhone 17e Accessories, Completing the Full iPhone 17 Protection Lineup

With new protection for the iPhone 17e and fresh spring colors for the iPhone 17, ESR delivers MagSafe performance and military-grade protection in step with the season

WILMINGTON, Del., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech accessories brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide, today announces its new spring lineup of iPhone 17 accessories. Timed to coincide with the launch of the MagSafe-enabled iPhone 17e, the lineup features brand-new protective cases and screen protectors for the iPhone 17e alongside fresh spring colors for the existing iPhone 17 series.

As Apple makes color a defining theme for 2026 and brings MagSafe to more users with the iPhone 17e, ESR's spring lineup arrives in perfect step. Reflecting the energy of the season, this expanded lineup completes ESR's full iPhone 17 protection ecosystem. From the iPhone 17e to flagship models, every device in the iPhone 17 family now has a dedicated ESR solution, combining refined design with trusted MagSafe performance and everyday protection.

"With the iPhone 17e, we've completed protection for the entire iPhone 17 family, this lineup reflects the sense of renewal spring brings," said Elsie Chu, Senior Director of Product Protection at ESR. "New colors, new protection, new possibilities — every detail of the full iPhone 17 lineup is designed to make everyday tech easier and more enjoyable, bringing a fresh sense of ease to the way people use their devices."

Fully Protected, Fully MagSafe: New Accessories for iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e is the first "e" model with MagSafe, bringing magnetic convenience to more users than ever. In response, ESR expands its protection ecosystem with MagSafe cases and military-grade screen protectors designed for seamless everyday use.

ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Stash Stand): Slim yet tough, this case delivers 4× military-grade protection with drop resistance up to 16 ft, a zinc-alloy camera guard, and reinforced Air Guard corners. The built-in Stash Stand adjusts between portrait and landscape for hands-free viewing anywhere, and integrated magnets provide 1,500 g of holding force for secure magnetic alignment, enabling reliable MagSafe charging up to 15W. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case: Engineered for maximum durability, this rugged case delivers 7× military-grade protection and withstands drops of up to 23 ft. Its three-layer construction (PC backing, flexible TPE shell, and inner PORON® lining) absorbs impact from every angle, with integrated magnets providing 1,500 g of holding force for secure magnetic alignment, ensuring reliable MagSafe charging. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR UltraFit Armorite® Screen Protector: Edge-to-edge 9H tempered glass with 7× the impact absorption of generic screen protectors. The UltraFit tray ensures a bubble-free installation in one pull. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

Beyond protection, the addition of MagSafe to iPhone 17e unlocks ESR's broader magnetic ecosystem. From fast wireless chargers and stable OmniLock™ car mounts to magnetic wallets, users can enjoy secure alignment, reliable charging, and everyday flexibility, whether paired with a case or used on a streamlined device.

Color Meets Protection: New Spring Finishes for the iPhone 17

Beyond the iPhone 17e launch, ESR is expanding its Stash Stand series with new spring-inspired colors for the iPhone 17. As Apple makes color a centerpiece of the iPhone 17 experience, ESR's new seasonal finishes are designed to complement that vision. Both cases feature 3× military-grade drop protection, an adjustable Stash Stand for hands-free viewing, and powerful built-in magnets for seamless MagSafe charging, all wrapped in designs made to move with the season.

ESR Cloud Soft Magnetic Case (Camera Control, Stash Stand) — Soft silicone, four seasonal colors: Spring has a feeling, and this case captures it. The smooth silicone finish delivers a warm, comfortable grip that complements the season's style. Available in Lavender, Sage, and Misty Blue for the iPhone 17, while Light Tan is compatible with the iPhone 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Camera Control, Stash Stand) — Slim, clear, true-to-color: Designed to let the iPhone 17's color take center stage, this lightweight clear case showcases the season's palette without compromise. Available in Frosted Purple, Frosted Light Green, and Frosted Light Blue for the iPhone 17. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store now.

Availability

The full press kit can be found here. For more information, visit ESR's official website or Amazon store to explore the complete iPhone 17 accessories range.

About ESR: Trusted for 17 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use, developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

SOURCE ESR Media