ESR Expands Ultimate Protection and Seamless Wireless Charging to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series

Combining all-around protection with full wireless charging, ESR's latest lineup enables Galaxy S26 users to keep their devices protected while bringing Qi2-certified wireless charging at up to 25W to Galaxy users for the first time.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR, a global tech accessories brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide, today launches its latest Galaxy S26 Series accessories, including magnetic cases and screen protectors. Together with its latest MagSafe car charger featuring CryoBoost® active cooling technology, this lineup brings Qi2 25W wireless charging compatibility to Galaxy users for the first time, along with comprehensive device protection—delivering a seamless, convenient mobile experience with everyday ease.

"With its significant charging performance upgrade, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series is now able to charge faster and get to full power more conveniently," said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "Our lineup supports the latest Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging standards and combines them with uncompromising protection, allowing users to take full advantage of the new technology built into the Galaxy S26 Series, reflecting ESR's commitment to making everyday tech easier."

All-Around Protection Meets the Galaxy S26

ESR is raising the bar for protective design with its ultimate protection lineup, combining Stash Stand Cases and UltraFit Screen Protectors to safeguard Galaxy S26 devices against everyday drops and scratches.

The new Stash Stand Cases are designed to deliver all-around, military-grade protection, including Air Guard corners, raised edges for screen and camera, and durable zinc-alloy camera guards, while enabling users to take full advantage of Qi2 25W magnetic wireless charging. Each case also integrates the patented Stash Stand, allowing flexible portrait and landscape viewing while maintaining seamless MagSafe functionality.

ESR Classic Hybrid Magnetic Case (Stash Stand): Built to unlock the potential of S26 devices, it supports maximum wireless charging speeds across the Galaxy S26 Series, up to Qi2 25W super-fast charging for Ultra users. Sleek yet highly durable, this case offers 4x military-grade protection and survives drops of up to 16 ft. Its tough acrylic back resists daily wear, while the transparent design lets the phone's original color shine through. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store for the Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26+, and S26.

ESR Cyber Tough Magnetic Case (Stash Stand): Known for its ultimate protection, the Cyber Tough case features a sturdy three-layer structure that delivers 7x military-grade protection and withstands drops of up to 23 ft. It's also compatible with magnetic wireless charging, allowing convenient charging for S26 devices. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store for the S26 Ultra and S26.

Extending the all-around protection of the Stash Stand Cases, the ESR UltraFit Screen Protector stands out for its simple one-pull installation and precision alignment tray — an application system highly rated by iPhone 17 users, now coming to the Galaxy S26 Series and delivering dust- and bubble-free application in seconds:

ESR UltraFit Armorite® Pro Screen Protector: Crafted with Accessory Glass by Corning™, this ultra-tough screen protector delivers up to 9× the impact absorption of generic tempered-glass protectors while maintaining original touch sensitivity and smooth fingerprint unlocking. Featuring an anti-reflective coating with 95% optical transmittance and just 1.9% light reflection, it ensures brighter visuals and true-to-life color clarity. Available on Amazon and the ESR Store for the S26 Ultra.

Ultra-Fast and Cooler Charging for Galaxy S26

With fast wireless charging and advanced cooling performance, ESR delivers a complete mobile charging experience designed for Galaxy S26 users in their everyday mobile life. Fully compatible with ESR's Classic Hybrid Case, the Galaxy S26 Series now supports up to Qi2 25W wireless charging, allowing users to take full advantage of ESR's OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger (CryoBoost, Air Vent) for convenient charging on the road.

Moreover, its CryoBoost® active cooling keeps devices cool during navigation, calls, or music streaming, maintaining optimal charging performance even under heavy use. Recognized with a TIME Special Mention, this 25W Qi2-certified charger delivers super-fast charging performance and excellent stability, redefining mobile charging for Galaxy S26 Series users.

Availability

The full press kit can be found here. For more information, visit ESR's official website or Amazon store to explore the full range of accessories and innovative chargers for the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series.

About ESR: Trusted for 17 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million users worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We're on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency.

