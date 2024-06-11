ESR's Qi2 lineup, consisting of a Qi2 car charger, 3-in-1 chargers, and a mini charger, is now available on Amazon

WILMINGTON, Del., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech-accessories brand, ESR, today announces two new additions to its lineup of Qi2 chargers. Building on the achievement of becoming the #1 MagSafe accessories brand on Amazon in November 2023, ESR continues to improve users' charging experiences by offering faster, more reliable solutions at more affordable prices. Starting with the world's first Qi2 car charger released in January 2024, ESR's Qi2 lineup expanded with the ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Charging Station in March. Now, ESR introduces the Qi2 Travel Charging Set and Qi2 Mini Charger to cover all charging needs.

ESR Further Expands its MagSafe Collection with a New Lineup of Qi2 Chargers

"We are proud to have sold over 16 million MagSafe products on Amazon and earned over 400 thousand five-star customer reviews as of this month," said Tim, CEO of ESR. "Since launching the world's first MagSafe car charger in 2020, ESR has consistently listened to customer feedback and needs, continuously improving and upgrading products to enhance the charging experience. Qi2, as the latest fast-charging solution, is more affordable than Apple-certified MagSafe chargers on the market. We are also considering utilizing ESR's exclusive CryoBoost air-cooling technology to further optimize the Qi2 charger, providing customers with the fastest, most reliable, and affordable MagSafe chargers."

The ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Travel Wireless Charging Set, the latest and most anticipated member of the lineup, charges an iPhone at double the speed of a 7.5W MagSafe charger. The Apple Watch charges even 4x faster than competitors, thanks to the adoption of the newest 2nd generation Apple-certified charging module. Notably, it will be compatible with all future updates to iOS and Apple Watch OS to ensure reliable charging for years to come. What sets it further apart from the competition is the detachable Apple Watch charger that fits in the pocket for travel use. The whole charger weighs only 131 g and measures 1.6 cm when folded, fitting easily into the complimentary travel case for effortless portability.

The ESR Qi2 Mini Wireless Charger features an ultra-light and compact design while providing 15W fast charging speed like other Qi2 chargers. With 18 powerful N52 magnets built into the mini-sized charger, it offers an impressive 1200 g of holding force, ensuring secure attachment to the iPhone. Every detail is carefully refined, including the extra-long and durable 5-ft nylon-braided cable that is tested to withstand over 6000 bends.

Earlier this year, the ESR Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Car Charger and ESR Qi2 3-in-1 Watch Wireless Charging Set were launched and have garnered wide recommendations from customers and professionals. The car chargers have been ranking #1 on Amazon in the Qi2 car charger category. ESR plans to integrate its proprietary CryoBoost cooling technology into these products and possibly more in the future to further boost charging speed and reliability. All products in the lineup are currently available on Amazon and ESR's official website.

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

SOURCE ESR Media