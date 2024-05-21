WILMINGTON, Del., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , the top-selling brand for MagSafe accessories and iPhone protective cases, is thrilled to launch its latest innovation – the first-of-its-kind waterproof pouch design exclusively for iPhone users. This new addition stands out by incorporating an inner shell precisely shaped for iPhone models, ensuring full functionality of the device, particularly for photography, while providing unparalleled protection.

ESR Introduces Innovative Waterproof Pouch for iPhone, Elevating Water-Based Adventures

"Having experimented with over 20 different waterproof products as an avid swimmer and outdoor enthusiast, I consistently found them lacking. This drove us to create something exceptional," shared Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "Drawing on nearly fifteen years of experience in crafting iPhone accessories, our team has reimagined every detail of this waterproof pouch. It represents our debut in dedicated iPhone waterproof solutions, offering not only unparalleled safety for water-related activities but also unobstructed access to features like photography, ensuring a flawless holiday experience."

Unlock High-Definition Underwater Photography

The ESR waterproof pouch features an inflatable design that allows for effortless touchscreen photography up to 3 meters underwater. For optimal photo quality, the camera lens is fitted with precision cutouts and made from transparent TPU material with a light transmission rate exceeding 92%.

Assured Protection with SGS Certification

Featuring a fully enclosed design with a secure locking mechanism and a waterproof silicone seal ring, the pouch offers 360° comprehensive protection. It's been certified by SGS to meet the IPX8 waterproof standard, ensuring it can withstand depths of up to 30 meters. Additionally, its buoyant foam design ensures that the pouch stays afloat, preventing it from getting lost in the water.

Enhanced Usability through Thoughtful Accessories

The waterproof pouch comes equipped with a variety of practical and innovative accessories, including an adjustable strap, fluorescent lock, and a slot capable of holding two cards or cash, ensuring an optimal user experience.

Compatibility and Availability

Available in three sizes and six colors, the ESR waterproof pouch is compatible with iPhone 13, 14, and 15 models. It is currently available for purchase on Amazon and the official ESR website , starting at $21.99.

The full press kit can be found Here .

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

