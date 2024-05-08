WILMINGTON, Del., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ESR , a leading brand of mobile accessories, today announced a groundbreaking new lineup of cases and accessories for the new iPad Air and Pro. The collection , designed to maximize productivity and unleash creativity, includes a complete range of versatile cases and innovative screen protectors tailored to work together seamlessly to elevate user's iPad experience.

ESR Launches a Complete Lineup of Accessories to Unleash the Full Power of iPad

"From the release of our first iPad case, our commitment at ESR has always been to deliver functionality by creating accessories that cater to the evolving needs of iPad users," stated Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. "Our team has carefully crafted every accessory in the new lineup to ensure each one enhances the everyday experience of users."

Shift Magnetic Case: A magnetic stand case with 6 unique use modes

ESR's Red Dot Award-winning Shift Magnetic Case is the first iPad case that supports six usage modes. It features dual support brackets and six magnetic grooves that unlock nine stable viewing angles for writing or watching, while its detachable magnetic back case enables portrait and raised screen views and can be removed from the cover to keep users iPads protected when they need to get hands on with their tablet. The case is available in six different colors across four models on Amazon .

Rebound Magnetic Keyboard Case 360: A Bluetooth keyboard with detachable back case and multiple viewing positions

The first of its kind, ESR's premium Keyboard Case also boasts a detachable magnetic back case. The back case easily detaches for instant hands-on tablet access with full-body protection and can be set up in a raised screen view for a more ergonomic viewing angle and portrait mode for a better way to FaceTime. Additionally, the keyboard is equipped with a multifunctional trackpad and seven backlight color options.

Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector: A detachable magnetic screen protector that recreates the experience of writing or drawing on paper

ESR's Paper-Feel Magnetic Screen Protector is tailored for artists with a finely textured surface that recreates the feel of using a pencil on paper. Unlike ordinary screen protectors, the Paper-Feel Magnetic uses magnets to allow users to easily attach it on demand when it's time to create and then remove it for a flawless view of their display. What's more, it can be attached on top of a tempered-glass screen protector to ensure that users' iPad screens are always protected.

Armorite Screen Protector: An ultra-tough tempered-glass screen protector that resists up to 110 lb of force

Leading the industry, the Armorite Screen Protector is rigorously tested to withstand up to 110 lb of force to ensure that it protects users' screens from scratches and damage. The included easy application tray enables quick and easy 4-step application and solves the common issues of screen protector misalignment and bubbles with its automatic dust-removal film.

Digital Pencil Pro: A premium stylus with shortcut button that supports magnetic and USB-C charging

For users who use their iPad to take notes or be creative, the ESR Digital Pencil Pro is the perfect creative partner. It's packed with user-friendly features, including the choice between convenient magnetic wireless charging or fast 30-minute USB-C charging, and automatically pairs with users' iPads when it's turned on via a simple double tap of the top button. The Pencil is available in three colors and includes three replacement nibs.

Availability

Discover ESR's full range of innovative iPad accessories on Amazon or directly through ESR's official website .

Image Gallery

The full press kit can be found Here .

About ESR

Founded in 2009, with a user base of over 100 million people worldwide, ESR is a leading brand of mobile accessories and the #1 brand for MagSafe accessories. From cases that do more than protect to wireless chargers that reimagine what's possible with MagSafe, we're on a mission to make tech easier to use.

SOURCE ESR Media